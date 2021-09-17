Galaxy S22, Tab S8 Ultra Leaks Hint At Bodacious Specs For Samsung's Next-Gen Flagships





As we approach the closing quarter of 2021, numerous leaks concerning Samsung 's future flagship devices are spilling out. On the smartphone side, we have the Galaxy S22 . And for tablets, Samsung will soon introduce the Galaxy Tab S8 family.

Galaxy S22 Family Rumors Galore

Starting with the Galaxy S22, we already know that at least the international version of the smartphone will feature Samsung's Exynos 2200 SoC. We covered this SoC earlier this week, which features a single 2.9GHz Cortex-X2 prime core joined by three 2.8GHz high-performance cores and four 2.2GHz efficiency cores. In addition, it will also contain an AMD RDNA 2-based GPU clocked at 1.25GHz.

Other features that are now rumored include 45-watt fast charging (at least for the Galaxy S22 Ultra model), which is a considerable step up from the maximum 25-watts supported by the Galaxy S21 family. It's also reported that Samsung will employ its ISOCELL GN5 50MP image sensor, which can also output at 12.5MP using ChamaleonCell pixel binning. The sensor can also record 8K video at 30fps.





When it comes to selfie cameras, Samsung will not employ the under-display technology used with the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Instead, it will still use a hole-punch style cutout, as it does with the Galaxy S21 family. Staying the course in this area is probably for the better, as we found the Galaxy Z Fold 3's selfie camera to be mediocre at best in our hands-on review.

Finally, a new rumor alleges that the Galaxy S22 family could see a downgrade in battery capacity compared to its predecessors. While the Galaxy S21 comes with a 4,000 mAh battery, the Galaxy S22 reportedly drops that to 3,700 mAh. It's also alleged that the Galaxy S22+ will get a smaller 4,500 mAh battery instead of the 4,800 mAh battery found in the Galaxy S21+.

Perhaps Samsung can counteract the battery deficiencies with a more efficient Exynos 2200 SoC, but we'll have to wait and see.

Samsung Is Going Big With The Galaxy Tab S8

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 family has been around for a while, so everyone is looking towards its eventual successor. The current family consists of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab S7, and Galaxy Tab S7+. The Galaxy Tab S7 comes with an 11-inch display, while the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab S7+ feature a 12.4-inch display.





However, the latest rumors from Ice Universe allege that the new family will include a flagship Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (SM-X906B), which will be an absolute beast. According to the well-regarded gadget leaker, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will have a mammoth 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2960x1848. In addition, previous rumors have suggested that the display will maintain a 120Hz refresh rate and could feature up to two selfie cameras. Another impressive spec is an alleged 11,500 mAh battery, which is over 10 percent larger than the 10,090 mAh unit in the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab S7+.

Stay tuned for more Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Tab S8 leaks as they come across the Hot Hardware news desk.