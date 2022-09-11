Get Samsung’s Galaxy Buds2 Pro For $50 Off With This Limited Time HOT Deal
If you're shopping for some high-quality, wireless earbuds, we've got a few HOT deals on tap that may be right up your alley. Samsung's latest Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Sony LinkBuds S and others are all heavily discounted at the moment.
For example, the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds are on sale from popular deal of the day website Woot! Normally $229.99, these earbuds, as their name implies, have active noise canceling (ANC) and a few other nifty features, like intelligent conversation mode. That feature will detect your voice and turn off the ANC, allowing you to have clear in-person communication without the need to remove the buds. Thanks to Woot's deal, you can pick them up for only $179.99.
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, like their pro brethren, also have active noise canceling. They also come with an intelligent device switching feature, for seamless transitioning between a Samsung Galaxy watch, phone, tablet, or even a PC, that also gives users the ability to set audio priority on a preferred device. These more mainstream buds will only run you $67.95 right now. That's 54% off, which equates to a massive $81.05 discount!
Sony LinkBuds S Truly Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds - $148 (26% off, save $51.99)
Samsung can't have all the fun, though. Sony also has a deal running for its LinkBuds S Truly Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds. At $148.00 that's a savings of about 26%, or $51.99 off the regular price. The are quite popular buds, that also carry an IPX4 water resistant rating.
Finally, we have the TCL S600 wireless earbuds that Dave really digs. His own words are "these are fantastic buds from TCL. I own them. They're pretty great." The TCL S600 Wireless Earbuds house 6 microphones for comprehensive noise cancelling and voice communications. They also have an integrated distance sensor that will automatically pause and play your media if you take them out or put them back in. These buds offer up to 32 hours of play with the charging case and with a 38% discount and a price tag of only $79.99 (down from $129.99), we'd say these TCL buds are a really good deal.
There are, as always, a couple more good deals to be had as well -- check them out below: