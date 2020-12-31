Samsung's First Galaxy S21 Teaser Chronicles Flagship Family's Design Evolution





Samsung won't be the first manufacturer to field a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform smartphone, but it will likely be the most high-profile. The launch of the Galaxy S21 family is reportedly two weeks away, and Samsung is whetting the appetites of its customers with a teaser for the smartphones.

The teaser, entitled "A new Galaxy awaits", starts off by showing the design of the original Galaxy S, which was launched in June 2010. While Samsung had previously released Android smartphones up to that point, the Galaxy S brand is what helped to cement the company as a leader in design and innovation. The video then cycles through the Galaxy S II, Galaxy S III and the more recent members of the family culminating with the current Galaxy S20.

There are no early peeks at the Galaxy S21, but we already know what the entire family looks like thanks to several previous leaks. Earlier this month, official press renders of the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra leaked onto the internet, giving us a good idea of what to expect in mid-January.

All of the smartphones feature an all-new design, and will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 in the United States market (global market Galaxy S21's will likely feature Samsung's own Exynos 2100 SoC). While we should expect the usual year-over-year improvements with respect to wired/wireless charging, display performance/quality, and cameras; the biggest changes will come with the Galaxy S21 Ultra.





It's reported that the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which will have a 6.8-inch AMOLED display, will be the first Galaxy S class smartphone with support for the S Pen. The S Pen has usually been reserved for the Galaxy Note family of smartphones, but with rumors swirling that the Galaxy Note might not be long for this world, it makes sense that the Galaxy S21 Ultra would carry the torch. However, the Galaxy S21 Ultra reportedly won’t have a silo built-in to store the S Pen when not in use, and it of course won't come as standard equipment. Given how easy it is to lose track of an S Pen, we'd imagine that case manufacturers are going to tackle this problem head-on.

The current rumors suggest that the Galaxy S21 family will be announced on January 14th, with availability shortly after. Samsung is already taking reservations for preorders, so you can hop on the bandwagon if you're eager to be among the first in line for its Samsung's first smartphone salvo of 2021.