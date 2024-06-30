CATEGORIES
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 And Flip 6 Images Break Cover, Leaked Before Unpacked

by Tim SweezySunday, June 30, 2024, 10:59 AM EDT
galaxy z flip and fold 6 hero
As Samsung’s Unpacked event approaches, a new leak shows both the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 in all their glory. According to the leaked images, the Fold 6 will be available in pink, silver, and navy blue, with the Flip 6 appearing in silver, green, yellow, and light blue.

With the foldable market getting more crowded the last few years, with entrants like the Google Pixel Fold and OnePlus Open, Samsung is under more pressure than ever to raise the bar with its upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Fold 6. One prior leak suggested the Fold 6 will see another increase in display width, while another calimed it would also get an increase in price over last year’s model. Now, leakster Evan Blass has shared new images of both of Samsung’s upcoming foldable smartphones, along with an Australian retailer apparently sharing all of the colors the two foldables will be offered in.

evan blass post samsung

There were mulitple mages Images shared on X/Twitter. In one post, the leaked images show a new Samsung default wallpaper, which Blass remarked, “Might be Samsung’s worst stock wallpaper ever, IMHO. By far the worst yet for Z-series. Visually boring and creatively bereft.”

Another post appears to show possible phone cases for both the Fold 6 and Flip 6, with the Fold being shown in navy blue, and the Flip in yellow. This would also line up with the leaked images shared by WinFuture, which found the renders on Australian retailer Harvey Norman’s website. While the retailer probably shared the images prematurely, as a page for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 no longer exists, the internet is unforgiving.

One thing that can be deduced by the new images is that the corners of both foldables are more rounded than the prior generation, giving the smartphones a less square feel. Other leaks have pointed to both devices housing a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and the Fold 6 coming with a 4,000mAh battery. In terms of cost, the Fold 6 has been rumored to have a starting price tag of $1,899.99, a $100 bump from last year’s model.

While the rumor mill will continue to churn, all will be revealed about the Fold 6/Flip 6 at Samsung’s Unpacked event on July 10.
Tags:  Samsung, smartphone, foldable-smartphone, galaxy z fold 6, galaxy z flip 6
