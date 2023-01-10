CATEGORIES
home News

Samsung Likely To Reveal Galaxy S23 At Unpacked On February 1, Preorder Deals Start Now

by Tim SweezyTuesday, January 10, 2023, 06:00 PM EDT
hero samsung unpacked event
BREAKING - Samsung has just officially confirmed the date for its upcoming Samsung Unpacked 2023 event. Which means it won't be long before all the rumors can more than likely be put to rest surrounding the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup of smartphones.

Leaks have been pouring in concerning the upcoming Samsung S23 family of smartphone. From a new line-up of colors to yet-to-be-released specs, the rumor mill has been churning leading up to the Samsung Unpacked event. Well, the wait will more than likely soon be over, as the tech giant just announced Tuesday that the much-anticipated event will take place on February 1, 2023.

One of the most prominent rumors has been what colors will be available with the new S23 lineup. It has been reported that the S23 variants will have signature colors of pink and green alongside the more standard black and white color schemes.

A tweet from Snoopy Tech claims that the S23 may actually see four color variants: Cotton Flower, Misty Lilac, Botanic Green, and Phantom Black. It could not be verified, however, if the colors were official or concept models only.
samsung s23 colors

As for specs, reports have stated that the S23, S23 Plus, and the S23 Ultra Super AMOLED screen brightness will be 1750 nits across the lineup. The smartphones are said to have a square body design, with a flatter display and higher base storage capacity. One insider has said that the S23 family will have a base 256GB of storage, instead of the previous 128GB. This is good news for all those who take a lot of high-res photos and videos on their smartphone.

For those who want to pre-order early, Samsung says it will open up its U.S. Reserve offers for the upcoming Galaxy devices. From January 10 through February 1, customers who sign up for the Reserve on Samsung.com or shop the Shop Samsung App will be eligible for the following offers: $50 Samsung Credit when you pre-order one device. $100 Samsung Credit when you pre-order two devices.

There is a no-commitment offer, which means customers only need to provide their name and email address to reserve their device(s).

Be sure to tune into the Samsung Unpacked event on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 10am PT. It will be live-streamed on Samsung.com.
Tags:  Samsung, smartphone, galaxy s23, unpacked 2023, live-streaming
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment