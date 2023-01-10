Samsung Likely To Reveal Galaxy S23 At Unpacked On February 1, Preorder Deals Start Now
BREAKING - Samsung has just officially confirmed the date for its upcoming Samsung Unpacked 2023 event. Which means it won't be long before all the rumors can more than likely be put to rest surrounding the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup of smartphones.
Leaks have been pouring in concerning the upcoming Samsung S23 family of smartphone. From a new line-up of colors to yet-to-be-released specs, the rumor mill has been churning leading up to the Samsung Unpacked event. Well, the wait will more than likely soon be over, as the tech giant just announced Tuesday that the much-anticipated event will take place on February 1, 2023.
One of the most prominent rumors has been what colors will be available with the new S23 lineup. It has been reported that the S23 variants will have signature colors of pink and green alongside the more standard black and white color schemes.
A tweet from Snoopy Tech claims that the S23 may actually see four color variants: Cotton Flower, Misty Lilac, Botanic Green, and Phantom Black. It could not be verified, however, if the colors were official or concept models only.
For those who want to pre-order early, Samsung says it will open up its U.S. Reserve offers for the upcoming Galaxy devices. From January 10 through February 1, customers who sign up for the Reserve on Samsung.com or shop the Shop Samsung App will be eligible for the following offers: $50 Samsung Credit when you pre-order one device. $100 Samsung Credit when you pre-order two devices.
There is a no-commitment offer, which means customers only need to provide their name and email address to reserve their device(s).
Be sure to tune into the Samsung Unpacked event on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 10am PT. It will be live-streamed on Samsung.com.