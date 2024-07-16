CATEGORIES
home News

Samsung Validates Blistering 10.7Gbps LPDDR5X For An Upcoming Flagship Mobile Chip

by Alan VelascoTuesday, July 16, 2024, 10:11 AM EDT
samsung memory mediatek hero1
Samsung’s LPDDR5X memory, which can run at a blistering 10.7 Gbps, is making its way to mobile devices featuring MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 flagship chip. This was possible thanks to the close collaboration between the two companies, which meant that the verification process wrapped up after only three months.

The Dimensity 9400 SoC will see several benefits from the inclusion of Samsung’s LPDDR5X memory. This includes better efficiency that could result in improvements to battery life on mobile devices that use these parts. Samsung says that this memory brings with it “more than 25% improved power consumption and performance compared to the previous generation.”

Moreover, this memory helps deliver faster on-device AI performance, which is quickly becoming a big selling feature for mobile devices. MediaTek says that “this updated architecture will make it easier for developers and users to leverage more AI capabilities and take advantage of more features with less impact on battery life.”

samsung mediatek body

Potential improvements in battery life by way of efficiency gains are always welcome but, seeing improvements to on-device AI looks to be just as important. There are a few reasons for this. The first is that having AI operations completed on a local device eliminates the awkward lag that can appear while using a cloud-based solution, leading to a much better experience for users.

Furthermore, conducting cloud-based AI tasks requires extensive amounts of energy that’s exerting an incredible demand from power generating infrastructure. The more that can be done on-device, the better, especially as device manufacturers lean into AI to entice potential buyers.

While the validation process is now complete, mobile devices featuring these new parts won’t make their way to market until the back half of this year.
Tags:  Samsung, memory, mediatek, lpddr5x, dimensity 9400
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform Of Choice
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment