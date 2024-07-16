Samsung Validates Blistering 10.7Gbps LPDDR5X For An Upcoming Flagship Mobile Chip
Samsung’s LPDDR5X memory, which can run at a blistering 10.7 Gbps, is making its way to mobile devices featuring MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 flagship chip. This was possible thanks to the close collaboration between the two companies, which meant that the verification process wrapped up after only three months.
The Dimensity 9400 SoC will see several benefits from the inclusion of Samsung’s LPDDR5X memory. This includes better efficiency that could result in improvements to battery life on mobile devices that use these parts. Samsung says that this memory brings with it “more than 25% improved power consumption and performance compared to the previous generation.”
Moreover, this memory helps deliver faster on-device AI performance, which is quickly becoming a big selling feature for mobile devices. MediaTek says that “this updated architecture will make it easier for developers and users to leverage more AI capabilities and take advantage of more features with less impact on battery life.”
Potential improvements in battery life by way of efficiency gains are always welcome but, seeing improvements to on-device AI looks to be just as important. There are a few reasons for this. The first is that having AI operations completed on a local device eliminates the awkward lag that can appear while using a cloud-based solution, leading to a much better experience for users.
Furthermore, conducting cloud-based AI tasks requires extensive amounts of energy that’s exerting an incredible demand from power generating infrastructure. The more that can be done on-device, the better, especially as device manufacturers lean into AI to entice potential buyers.
While the validation process is now complete, mobile devices featuring these new parts won’t make their way to market until the back half of this year.