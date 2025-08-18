CATEGORIES
Samsung Unveils Galaxy Buds3 FE With New AI Tricks And A Sweet Trade-In Offer

by Aaron LeongMonday, August 18, 2025, 11:07 AM EDT
Samsung has officially announced the latest version to its popular Galaxy Buds Fan Edition (FE), the Galaxy Buds3 FE. And no, your eyes aren't playing tricks: the earbuds now share the same stem-style design as the flagship Galaxy Buds3. Priced at just $150, the Galaxy Buds3 FE is positioned to bring ANC, Gemini conversation, plus touch and pinch controls to the masses.

The most notable change in the Galaxy Buds3 FE is its design. Abandoning the more traditional, gumdrop shape of the predecessor, these new buds adopt a stem-based (or Blade, in Samsung parlance) design that first appeared on the Galaxy Buds3 and Galaxy Buds3 Pro. This aesthetic realignment of FE models with the rest of the flagship series is in-line with Samsung's mobile division, whereby the upcoming S25 FE shares a design akin to its pricier flagship cousins. 

That said, the Buds3 FE also brings a unique look with a matte dual-tone finish that should do well to hide fingerprints and minor scratches, as well as semi-transparent accents for the case lid.

Despite the more affordable price tag, the Buds3 FE include active noise cancellation (ANC), while boasting good battery life, providing up to 8.5 hours of playback with ANC off (6 hours with ANC on) and a total of 30 hours with the charging case, according to Samsung.

One of the newest additions to the package is Galaxy AI integration. As part of Samsung’s broader AI strategy, the Buds3 FE can now be used with the AI Interpreter feature on compatible Galaxy smartphones for real-time translation during conversations. Users can also access the Gemini conversational AI via the "Hey Google" voice command.

The Galaxy Buds3 FE also feature Auto Switch, which allows for a seamless transition of audio between connected Galaxy devices, and an IP54 rating for resistance against dust and water splashes. 

As mentioned, the Samsung Galaxy Buds3 FE will hit stores for $150, arriving in the U.S. in Black and Gray colorways on September 4. Sure, the new model is launching for $50 more than the previous generation, but such is the effect of inflation and tariffs. Nonetheless, these features, combined with the new design and smart AI capabilities, could still make the Galaxy Buds3 FE an attractive option for anyone in the Samsung ecosystem, particularly those who find the flagship Buds3 a little too spendy. 

By the way, to make the $150 even more enticing, Samsung is offering $30 off the FE (limited time only) when you trade in any wired or wireless headset.
