Samsung Unveils Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 With Lunar Lake And 120Hz OLED Display
While the rumor mill has Samsung working on its own CPUs for its ARM-based Windows laptops, this time around the company’s Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 is sticking with an Intel Core Ultra processor. That is not a bad thing, however, as the Series 2 CPU is touted as bringing computing power with up to 47 total TOPS from the NPU, and more than 300 AI-accelerated features across 100+ creativity, productivity, gaming, and entertainment apps. Toss in the Intel Arc GPU, which Samsung says improves graphic performance by 17%.
“The Galaxy Book5 series brings even more cutting-edge AI experiences to Galaxy users around the world who want to enhance and simplify their everyday tasks — a vision made possible by our continued collaboration with longtime industry partners,” remarked Dr. Hark-Sang Kim, EVP & Head of New Computing R&D Team, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “As one of our most powerful PCs, Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 brings together top-tier performance with Galaxy’s expansive mobile AI ecosystem for the ultimate AI PC experience.”
In addition to Copilot+ PC features, Samsung’s advanced ecosystem also comes with Microsoft Phone Link, enabling connections with select mobile devices and bringing Galaxy AI’s intelligent features to a larger display. A few examples of how this is beneficial are: Circle to Search with Google, saving time typing and correcting with Chat Assist, breaking down language barriers with Live Translate, and converting recorded meetings to written notes with Transcript Assist.
Speaking of a larger display, the Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 will be shipped with a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with Vision Booster, which is said to improve outdoor visibility and reduce glare. It also features 10-point multi-touch support. Samsung's signature S Pen is included too, allowing users to easily write, draw, and fine-tune details with responsive multi-touch gestures.
The Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 will be available in select markets including Canada, France, Germany, the UK, and the US starting sometime in September. No official launch date or price has been given as of yet.