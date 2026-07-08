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Samsung Unleashes PCIe 6 SSD Speeds For NVIDIA Vera Rubin AI Servers

by Paul LillyWednesday, July 08, 2026, 08:55 AM EDT
Samsung PM1763 SSDs on a black background.
Samsung has begun mass production of its PM1763 solid state drive (SSD) family, which brings blazing-fast PCI Express 6.0 storage speeds to next-generation AI and HPC servers such as the ones powered by NVIDIA's Vera Rubin GPUs. At full bore, these new drives can hit sequential read speeds of up to 28,400 megabytes per second (MB/s) and sequential write speeds of up to 21,900MB/s.

Those metrics represent around a twofold performance leap compared to Samsung's previous-generation PM1753. The new PM1763 series also expands Samsung's modest but growing line of PCIe 6.0 storage solutions.

Angled render of Samsung's PM1763 SSD.

In years past, an announcement like this would spark interest among enthusiasts, as cutting-edge storage solutions typically service the data center market before trickling into the consumer space. In today's climate, however, storage and memory developments are even more hyper-focused on the data center than in prior generations, fueled by an AI boom that is pushing demand to record levels.

"Built on industry-leading performance, PM1763 has successfully completed validation for next-generation AI platforms and is well positioned to support evolving AI infrastructure requirements," said Jangseok Choi, Vice President and Head of Memory Product Planning at Samsung Electronics. "As AI models continue to grow in size and complexity, PM1763 will serve as a key solution that enables customers to efficiently scale memory capacity and optimize AI operations."

Samsung's PM1763 features the company's 9th-generation V-NAND memory chips, paired with a brand new controller built on a 4-nanometer manufacturing process. According to Samsung, this combination yields major gains in both performance and power efficiency, the latter of which is purportedly 1.8 times better than the previous-gen.

Render of direct-to-chip liquid cooling for SSDs.

The new drives are also optimized for liquid cooling setups in the server space, via direct-to-chip (D2C) cooling. Samsung says this helps maintain peak performance under intensive workloads.

Samsung is offering its PM1763 SSD in 4TB, 8TB, and 16TB capacities.
Tags:  Samsung, SSD, Storage, pcie 6.0, pm1763
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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