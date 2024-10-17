Samsung Teases Stylish Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition As Images Leak

Aside from the announcement date, the video above doesn't give anything away, but rumors and renders swirling around show the new footprint for the foldable Special Edition. It's reported by FN News that the phone will be 10.6mm thin when folded and 4.9mm unfolded.





It's also said that the camera package will contain a 200-megapixel main shooter; in order to accommodate the strong camera array, renders show how the camera island retains a similar thickness to the standard Fold 6 while the rest of the device has gone on a major diet. One downside to this setup is that when unfolded, the phone will wobble when placed on a flat surface.

Still, we only have to wait until Monday to find out what we can expect in terms of the actual device, pricing, and availability.





What do you think this new phone would be? We'd love to hear your thoughts. Honestly, for Samsung to launch a new flagship Fold 6 merely three months after the, well, flagship Fold 6, is highly unusual.