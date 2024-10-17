Samsung Teases Stylish Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition As Images Leak

Samsung could potentially be dropping a new Galaxy Z Fold 6
soon. The ongoing rumor is that—come Monday, October 21—the Korean electronics giant will announce a special edition of the Fold 6 with a thinner cross section and larger 6.5 inch (folded) and 8.5 inch (opened) displays. It's also been speculated that the device won't be available outside of China, at least initially.
In a few days, Samsung could be launching a new phone based off of the Galaxy Z Fold 6
, albeit with a couple of big differences. The name is still up in the air though—it could be called the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition, or could even be the Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE (Fan Edition).
Aside from the announcement date, the video above doesn't give anything away, but rumors and renders swirling around show the new footprint for the foldable Special Edition. It's reported by FN News
that the phone will be 10.6mm thin when folded
and 4.9mm unfolded.
It's also said that the camera package will contain a 200-megapixel main shooter; in order to accommodate the strong camera array, renders show how the camera island retains a similar thickness to the standard Fold 6 while the rest of the device has gone on a major diet. One downside to this setup is that when unfolded, the phone will wobble when placed on a flat surface.
The Fold 6 SE is said to retain Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
chipset and the same IP48 water-dust resistance rating, although it remains to be seen how the battery capacity will change, if at all. The standard Fold 6 has a 4,400mAh cell, so we could potentially be looking at a shorter battery life on the SE, unless Samsung has either been able to finagle new denser battery tech or rearrange things within the chassis.
As for availability, the Fold 6 Special Edition could be a China-only rollout, which is odd considering that Samsung's home market and the U.S. are its two largest customer base.
Still, we only have to wait until Monday to find out what we can expect in terms of the actual device, pricing, and availability.
Top photo credit: Android Headlines
What do you think this new phone would be? We'd love to hear your thoughts. Honestly, for Samsung to launch
a new flagship Fold 6 merely three months after the, well, flagship Fold 6, is highly unusual.