CATEGORIES
home News

Samsung Teases Stylish Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition As Images Leak

by Aaron LeongThursday, October 17, 2024, 10:12 AM EDT
hero Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition purp
Samsung could potentially be dropping a new Galaxy Z Fold 6 soon. The ongoing rumor is that—come Monday, October 21—the Korean electronics giant will announce a special edition of the Fold 6 with a thinner cross section and larger 6.5 inch (folded) and 8.5 inch (opened) displays. It's also been speculated that the device won't be available outside of China, at least initially.


In a few days, Samsung could be launching a new phone based off of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, albeit with a couple of big differences. The name is still up in the air though—it could be called the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition, or could even be the Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE (Fan Edition).

Aside from the announcement date, the video above doesn't give anything away, but rumors and renders swirling around show the new footprint for the foldable Special Edition. It's reported by FN News that the phone will be 10.6mm thin when folded and 4.9mm unfolded. 

It's also said that the camera package will contain a 200-megapixel main shooter; in order to accommodate the strong camera array, renders show how the camera island retains a similar thickness to the standard Fold 6 while the rest of the device has gone on a major diet. One downside to this setup is that when unfolded, the phone will wobble when placed on a flat surface.

The Fold 6 SE is said to retain Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and the same IP48 water-dust resistance rating, although it remains to be seen how the battery capacity will change, if at all. The standard Fold 6 has a 4,400mAh cell, so we could potentially be looking at a shorter battery life on the SE, unless Samsung has either been able to finagle new denser battery tech or rearrange things within the chassis.

As for availability, the Fold 6 Special Edition could be a China-only rollout, which is odd considering that Samsung's home market and the U.S. are its two largest customer base. 

Still, we only have to wait until Monday to find out what we can expect in terms of the actual device, pricing, and availability.

What do you think this new phone would be? We'd love to hear your thoughts. Honestly, for Samsung to launch a new flagship Fold 6 merely three months after the, well, flagship Fold 6, is highly unusual.

Top photo credit: Android Headlines
Tags:  Samsung, smartphone, foldable-smartphone, galaxy-z-fold-6
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment