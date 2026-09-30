Samsung SmartTag3 Finally Works With iPhones And Lasts Up To 790 Days
by
Aaron Leong
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Wednesday, September 30, 2026, 11:22 AM EDT
Samsung has unveiled a next-generation tracking device, the Galaxy SmartTag 3, which now boasts smaller dimensions, extended battery life and tracking range, and pet-monitoring capabilities. Plus, it finally welcomes iPhone users to the fold.
One of the biggest changes with the SmartTag 3 is it now has native iOS integration via the SmartThings app whereby iPhone owners can view a tag’s location, share access among family members, and utilize the Search Nearby feature to locate missing items. While advanced capabilities like UWB Compass View, remote phone ringing, and directional Left Behind alerts remain tied to Galaxy smartphones, cross-platform access lets mixed-device households manage shared luggage, keys, and equipment without requiring everyone to own the same phone brand. Sadly, broader Android Find Hub integration still isn't available.
Moreover, the redesigned SmartTag 3 has a 35% smaller volume and is 33% lighter than its predecessor, incorporating a rounded casing accented by an aluminum button and IP67 dust-water resistance. Power management improvements have pushed battery longevity to up to 550 days under standard usage conditions, or as many as 790 days when configured in Power Saving mode.
Utilizing Bluetooth 6.0 Channel Sounding, the new tracker offers directional guidance at distances up to 60 meters, roughly triple the operational reach of the SmartTag 2. Once users are within closer proximity, UWB takes over for more pin-point positioning. Like before, for items misplaced outside direct wireless range, the tracker leverages the global Galaxy Find Network, harnessing over 900 million active nodes to update location telemetry continuously and securely..
Samsung has also added a new function to the tag: not only is it a passive recovery tool, but a lightweight pet activity monitor. Once secured to a pet’s collar, sensors track movement metrics, active playtime, and sleep duration, compiling the data within a dedicated tab in the app. Complementing this is a geofencing tool called Place Notification, which allows users to define custom geographic boundaries and receive immediate alerts when a tagged pet, vehicle, or item crosses into or out of the designated zone.
Tracking safeguards include Location History, which archives movement logs for up to seven days, and Movement Detection Alert, which triggers warnings if a disconnected tag senses unexpected motion. Previous tools are still here, such as NFC Lost Mode, which displays owner contact details when scanned by another smartphone, and customizable smart home controls using the integrated physical button to execute local SmartThings automation routines.
Samsung will launch the Galaxy SmartTag 3 in Black and White finishes, starting in South Korea on October 7, followed by a United States release sometime in early November.