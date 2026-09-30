Samsung SmartTag3 Finally Works With iPhones And Lasts Up To 790 Days

Samsung's Galaxy SmartTag 3 brings some small, but useful updates - Image: Samsung

Moreover, the redesigned SmartTag 3 has a 35% smaller volume and is 33% lighter than its predecessor, incorporating a rounded casing accented by an aluminum button and IP67 dust-water resistance. Power management improvements have pushed battery longevity to up to 550 days under standard usage conditions, or as many as 790 days when configured in Power Saving mode.





SmartTags still don't work with Android's Find Hub network, though - Image: Samsung







Samsung has also added a new function to the tag: not only is it a passive recovery tool , but a lightweight pet activity monitor. Once secured to a pet’s collar, sensors track movement metrics, active playtime, and sleep duration, compiling the data within a dedicated tab in the app. Complementing this is a geofencing tool called Place Notification, which allows users to define custom geographic boundaries and receive immediate alerts when a tagged pet, vehicle, or item crosses into or out of the designated zone.