Google Pixel 8 And Pixel 8 Pro Launch With Tensor G3 And Sweet Preorder Bonuses
Google officially announced the newest additions to its Pixel lineup with the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro smartphones, Pixel Buds Pro, and Pixel Watch 2 during its Made by Google event today.
Pixel 8 and 8 Pro smartphonesGoogle's Pixel smartphones have been heralded for their top-notch cameras and accompanying editing software, and the new Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are being delivered with an even more robust suite of tools to capture the most phenomenal photos and video yet.
Google has added four new AI-powered editing features to its Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. The updates build upon the AI technology from Google Research tools like Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur, while incorporating new technology and techniques, such as generative AI, to open up even more possibilities.
Best Take helps users snag the perfect group shot by utilizing a series of similar photos taken closer together to help the user automatically create a blended image with everyone's best expression. Magic Editor is a new editing experience that uses generative AI to help make complex edits and bring photos in line with how each individual remembers the moment. Audio Magic Eraser helps users remove annoying background noise, like wind or music, by assisting users to identify sounds and sort them into distinct, controlled layers. The fourth new feature is Zoom Enhance, which is coming later to the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro and allows for zooming in on any photo after the fact and cropping to what you want the focus to be.
Every camera on the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro has been upgraded. The primary camera can capture better photos and videos in low-light settings. The larger ultrawide lens delivers even better Macro Focus, while the telephoto lens captures 56% more light and takes 10x photos at optical quality. The front-facing camera now has autofocus for delivering the best selfies yet on a Pixel smartphone.
The Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are powered by the new Google Tensor G3 that works with the Titan M2 security chip to protect personal information and make Pixel phones more resistant to attacks.
Best Buy is offering some bonuses for those who order in the next couple of weeks. The Pixel 8 has a starting price of $699 and for a limited time includes Pixel Buds Pro for free, and the Pixel 8 Pro starts at $999 and includes the Pixel Watch 2 until the offer ends October 17th, 2023. Buyers can also score up to $800 credit with a qualifying trade-in for either model.
Google Pixel Watch 2Google also announced the Pixel Watch 2. The company says it has significantly improved from the original Pixel Watch, both inside and out. The Pixel Watch 2 has upgraded performance, all-day battery life (with an always-on display), new safety features, and sensors for deeper health insights.
The watch itself is designed for all-day (and night) wear. The housing is made from 100% recycled aluminum, which makes it 10% lighter than the original. The crown is also more prominent and flush with the circular silhouette for more straightforward navigation and access.
The Pixel Watch 2 has three new sensors to give deeper insight into an individual's health. The all-new heart rate sensor has numerous LEDs (25 times more than the Pixel Watch) and produces a more accurate heart rate reading.
The new Pixel smartwatch was designed with personal safety in mind. It includes fall detection, Emergency SOS features, and Pixel's proactive safety features like Medical ID, Emergency Sharing, and Safety Check.
The Pixel Watch 2 Bluetooth/WiFi model starts at $349, and the 4G LTE model starts at $399.
Google Pixel Buds ProNot to be left out, the Pixel Buds Pro is also receiving a few new features, with an update that rolled out today. The update includes more Google AI-powered improvements, helpfulness, and intelligence. The Pixel Buds Pro will also be available in two new colors, Bay and Porcelain.
Pixel Buds Pro owners should expect even clearer voice calling with the latest update. The earbuds will now support Bluetooth Super Wideband on Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, which doubles the bandwidth for voices. When Conversation detection is enabled, AI detects when a user starts speaking and responds by pausing music and switching to Transparency Mode, making hearing what the other person is saying much easier.
Gamers will be happy to know that Pixel Buds Pro will offer an even more immersive and dynamic gaming experience by minimizing the inherent latency with gaming on Bluetooth. This is available with Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Buds Pro to reduce the delay in transmitting audio from phone to earbuds for compatible games on a Pixel phone.
The Pixel Buds Pro earbuds in the newest colors are $199.99.