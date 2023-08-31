CATEGORIES
home News

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Could Flex A Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC And 2TB Of Storage

by Aaron LeongThursday, August 31, 2023, 11:42 AM EDT
hero galaxy s23 ultra
The good news is that Samsung's upcoming S24 smartphones are expected to be getting a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and up to 2TB of storage. The bad news is that you will likely need to fork over cash for the top-of-the-line Ultra model to get them.

Samsung's announcement that the Galaxy S23 flagships sold globally would be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 chipsets was widely met with praise. Before that, the S-series was often split between Exynos and Snapdragon versions, usually on a regional basis, but the Samsung-designed SoCs never quite matched the performance or efficiency of their Qualcomm counterparts.
It looks like Samsung is intending to return to its two-chipset strategy, however. One rumor has suggested that the S24 Ultra will have Snapdragons under the hood globally, with other models less certain. Others are saying that European Ultras will have an Exynos 2400. That said, Samsung is promising great things with the 10-core Exynos 2400, so it might not be that huge of a concession. As with all things, only time will tell.

According to another tweet by Revegnus, the S24 Ultra will come in multiple storage options, ranging from 128GB all the way up to a monstrous 2TB. We question the value proposition of a 128GB model, since flagship cameras need tons of media storage and 128 gigs seems so... 2021. Even the S23 Ultra starts out at 256GB. 

Apple's iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are also likely coming in 2TB flavors. So, while the 2TB version is a rather intentional decision, it's not hard to imagine how much these maxed out 2TB storage and 12GB RAM models will cost. For reference, the 1TB S23 Ultra retails for $1,620, which is a $400 bump over the 512GB variant. 

The Galaxy S24 series is expected to be officially announced sometime between late January or early February 2024, and then hit the market a few weeks after that.
Tags:  Samsung, Exynos, snapdragon 8 gen 3, samsung galaxy s24
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment