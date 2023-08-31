Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Could Flex A Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC And 2TB Of Storage
The good news is that Samsung's upcoming S24 smartphones are expected to be getting a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and up to 2TB of storage. The bad news is that you will likely need to fork over cash for the top-of-the-line Ultra model to get them.
Samsung's announcement that the Galaxy S23 flagships sold globally would be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 chipsets was widely met with praise. Before that, the S-series was often split between Exynos and Snapdragon versions, usually on a regional basis, but the Samsung-designed SoCs never quite matched the performance or efficiency of their Qualcomm counterparts.
Regardless of the region, all models of the S24 Ultra feature Qualcomm Snapdragon processors.— Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) August 30, 2023
According to another tweet by Revegnus, the S24 Ultra will come in multiple storage options, ranging from 128GB all the way up to a monstrous 2TB. We question the value proposition of a 128GB model, since flagship cameras need tons of media storage and 128 gigs seems so... 2021. Even the S23 Ultra starts out at 256GB.
Apple's iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are also likely coming in 2TB flavors. So, while the 2TB version is a rather intentional decision, it's not hard to imagine how much these maxed out 2TB storage and 12GB RAM models will cost. For reference, the 1TB S23 Ultra retails for $1,620, which is a $400 bump over the 512GB variant.
The Galaxy S24 series is expected to be officially announced sometime between late January or early February 2024, and then hit the market a few weeks after that.