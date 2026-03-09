Samsung Q990F 11.1.4 Dolby Atmos Soundbar Deal Cuts Price By 50%





Several years ago, I replaced my home theater's bulky surround sound setup for a sleek soundbar, opting for what at the time was Samsung's flagship 11.1.4-channel model, and never looked back. You can too if you're looking to de-clutter, or simply want to level up from your TV's built-in speakers, and it won't cost you nearly as much as it did me. That's because Samsung's current flagship model is over half off.

Samsung HW-Q990F/ZC 11.1.4-Channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar Is 52% Off

Samsung's HW-Q990F/ZA 11.1.4-channel soundbar for $967.99 at Woot (52% off, save $1,030). It's still not a cheap upgrade, but this is Samsung's top model with a bunch of bells and whistles, including Dolby Atmos support. If you're quick, you can scorefor. It's still not a cheap upgrade, but this is Samsung's top model with a bunch of bells and whistles, including Dolby Atmos support.





HW-Q990F/ZC for a slightly cheaper $897.99 at Woot (55% off, save $1,100). As far as I can tell, the only difference is that the ZA was manufactured for the U.S. and the ZC was made for Canada. According to Curiously, there's also a listing for thefor a slightly cheaper. As far as I can tell, the only difference is that the ZA was manufactured for the U.S. and the ZC was made for Canada. According to this Reddit thread , Samsung will only honor the warranty if you purchase the correct model for your region.





That aside, the Q990F is an awesome soundbar. One of the big upgrades of the new models compared to the Q990C that I'm currently rocking is that both HDMI inputs are HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K/120Hz pass-through support. This is great if you own multiple gaming systems, such as an Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, or a console and a PC.





Samsung's newer flagship models (this one included) also ditch the cloth covering that are on some older models (prior to the Q990C). It's a subtle design change, and also one that, if like me, you have cats. Mine like to walk across the soundbar, and previous to the Q990C, they would claw at the fabric.





If you've been thinking about upgrading to a premium soundbar, this is a great time. The caveat is that Samsung is bound to come out with a 2026 model, and perhaps soon. However, it's hard to imagine a new flagship beating the bang-for-buck proposition that's offered here, at least right out of the gate.

Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Deals









Fire TV Soundbar for $99.99 (17% off, save $20) and Fire TV Soundbar Plus for $189.99 (24% off, save $60). As much as I like Samsung's flagship soundbars, you can upgrade your TV's audio without spending anywhere near a thousand bucks. Sitting on the opposite side of the pricing spectrum are a couple of Amazon products, includingand





The Fire TV Soundbar is a 2.0-channel solution with Dolby Digital and DTS Virtual:X support, while the Fire TV Soundbar Plus kicks things up a notch with 3.1-channel sound (via a built-in subwoofer), Dolby Atmos support, and DTS TruVolume.





You don't get any HDMI 2.1 ports for fancy pass-through tricks (just HDMI eARC, optical, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB-A connections), so there are trade-offs when going the budget route. Still, these soundbars are affordable ways to ditch your TV's built-in speakers for more substantial audio.





