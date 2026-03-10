Samsung Pushes Glasses-Free 3D Revival With 120 Supported Games In 2026





Glasses-free 3D has a long, surprisingly storied history across PC hardware and gaming, and Samsung is looking to be the latest torchbearer. At GDC 2026, it announced that over 120 games will support its glasses-free 3D games by the end of the year.





Samsung is highlighting the feature for its 27-inch Odyssey 3D 960XF monitor, which will also receive a 32-inch variant by the end of the year. Also at GDC 2026, Samsung is showcasing three of its other Odyssey gaming monitors: the 32-inch 4K 240Hz Odyssey OLED G8 G80SH, 32-inch dual-mode 6K165Hz 3K/330Hz Odyssey G8 680HS, and 27-inch Odyssey G60H. Sadly, the glasses-free 3D feature will be exclusive to the Odyssey 3D monitors, but the others have their boons in the forms of higher refresh rates, resolutions, or an OLED panel.

That's actually the key downside of the 27-inch Samsung Odyssey 3D 960XF monitor: in exchange for glasses-free 3D, the monitor foregoes an OLED panel or ultra-high refresh rates. Its rated 4K resolution at 165Hz is still fairly solid, but there are some sacrifices being made here either due to cost concerns or some fundamental incompatibility between glasses-free 3D and Samsung's other display tech.





On Samsung's own reviews, users also note occasional driver issues and limited support, with Mac and Intel iGPUs completely unsupported. CPU requirements demand at least an Intel Core i7 or Ryzen 1700X "or later" processor, and GPU requirements start at GeForce RTX 5060/4070/3080 "or above" and Radeon R9 7900/6900XT "or above." You also need at least 32GB of DDR5-5600 MT/s RAM and an NVMe Gen 5 SSD.

Speaking solely from the gaming historian perspective, I hope that the Odyssey 3D line of monitors is long-lived enough to extend glasses-free 3D support well into the future. The Nintendo 3DS felt like a truly revolutionary handheld in its time, and it was sad to see Nintendo drop the feature for the more-standardized Switch handheld.





Other glasses-free 3D efforts carried on past the 3DS, like Toshiba's glasses-free 4K displays in 2015 and even the release of the Abxylute 3D One handheld late last year, but it's no secret that this technology and 3D at large have long fallen by the wayside.

Should your PC meet or exceed those requirements, though, the) has been a positively-reviewed piece of hardware. With Samsung now pushing to dramatically expand the pool of supported games over the course of the year, it's clear that Samsung is serious about long-term support. It's much easier to recommend with that in mind, though even current owners of the monitor may be experiencing some FOMO ahead of GDC 2026. Over at GDC 2026, Samsung will be showcasing the Odyssey 3D, as well as its other high-end Odyssey monitors, playing titles like Hell Is Us and Cronos: The New Dawn. Currently-supported titles include Lies of P: Overture and Stellar Blade.