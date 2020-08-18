These Samsung Galaxy Phones And Tablets Will Receive Three Generations Of Android OS Updates





It is always nice when smartphone manufacturers commit to supporting their handsets with software updates for a long time because let's face it, these pocket-sized computers are expensive. As in, north of grand, in some cases. As it applies to this, Samsung announced it will support select Galaxy phones for three generations of Android OS updates.





"Samsung is committed to supporting our users to fully enjoy the latest mobile experiences while they are using Galaxy devices," said Janghyun Yoon, Senior Vice President and Head of Software Platform Team, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics. "As people hold onto their devices for longer, we are working to bring secure protection and exciting new features to the devices already in their hands."





"By supporting up to three generations of Android OS upgrades, we are extending the lifecycle of our Galaxy products and making a promise that we will provide a simple and secure mobile experience that takes advantage of the latest innovations as soon as they are available," Yoon added.





The Galaxy S20 is one of the included phones. It launched in February 2020 with Android 10 on board, and will get support for three future Android OS updates, starting with Android 11 . Assuming Google sticks with its numerical labeling, the Galaxy S20 should be updated through Android 13, based on Samsung's wording.





Incidentally, the Galaxy S20 will be among the first Galaxy devices to receive the Android 11 upgrade later this year. Other Galaxy handsets will follow shortly after, Samsung says.





Here is the full list of Galaxy phones that Samsung has committed to supporting for three generations of Android...

Galaxy S series: Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, S20 Ultra, S20+ 5G, S20+, S20 5G, S20 in addition to S10 5G, S10+, S10, S10e, S10 Lite and upcoming S series devices

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, S20 Ultra, S20+ 5G, S20+, S20 5G, S20 in addition to S10 5G, S10+, S10, S10e, S10 Lite and upcoming S series devices Galaxy Note series: Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, Note20 Ultra, Note20 5G, Note20, Note10+ 5G, Note10+, Note10 5G, Note10, Note10 Lite and upcoming Note series devices

Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, Note20 Ultra, Note20 5G, Note20, Note10+ 5G, Note10+, Note10 5G, Note10, Note10 Lite and upcoming Note series devices Galaxy Foldable devices: Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, Z Fold2, Z Flip 5G, Z Flip, Fold 5G, Fold and upcoming Z series devices

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, Z Fold2, Z Flip 5G, Z Flip, Fold 5G, Fold and upcoming Z series devices Galaxy A series: Galaxy A71 5G, A71, A51 5G, A51, A90 5G and select upcoming A series devices

Galaxy A71 5G, A71, A51 5G, A51, A90 5G and select upcoming A series devices Galaxy Tablets: Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G, Tab S7+, Tab S7 5G3, Tab S7, Tab S6 5G4, Tab S6, Tab S6 Lite and upcoming Tab S series devices This list amounts to more than three dozen current phones and tablets, plus several upcoming Galaxy devices.

"Samsung is continuously working with partners around the world to make more Galaxy devices to have up-to-date mobile experiences. For other Galaxy devices, Samsung is committed to providing the latest Android OS upgrades until the hardware specifications allow to provide the optimized mobile experience for our users," Samsung says. "Samsung is continuously working with partners around the world to make more Galaxy devices to have up-to-date mobile experiences. For other Galaxy devices, Samsung is committed to providing the latest Android OS upgrades until the hardware specifications allow to provide the optimized mobile experience for our users," Samsung says.





If you are buying a new Galaxy device, it would be a good idea to reference this list, to ensure that you'll continue to receive Android OS updates for a long while to come.

