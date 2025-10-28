CATEGORIES
Samsung P9 Express MicroSD Debuts At A Blistering 800MB/s For Switch 2 Gaming

by Paul LillyTuesday, October 28, 2025, 08:54 AM EDT
Samsung P9 Express microSD Express memory card next to a gaming handheld.
Samsung is expanding its range of storage card solutions with the release of the P9 Express, a microSD Express memory card with enough speed to keep up with gaming handhelds like Nintendo's Switch 2. While not exclusively aimed at the Switch 2, Nintendo's newest console is a big reason why we're starting to see more microSD Express memory cards infiltrate the market. It's also why there was an initial shortage of microSD Express cards.

The SD Express standard actually dates all the way back to 2016 and was initially intended to deliver a storage speed boost for digital cameras, but the CFexpress standard kept it from gaining much traction. Until recently, that is—the Switch 2 is one of the first modern consumer devices to require a microSD Express card for those aiming to boost the handheld's built-in storage. Unlike the first-generation Switch, the Switch 2 doesn't support standard microSD cards. Enter Samsung and its P9 Express.

"Based on the PCIe interface and NVMe protocol, SD Express technology significantly enhances data transfer performance compared to UHS-I cards, making it ideal for environments that demand high-capacity processing and fast data transmission," Samsung explains.

Samsung touts up to a 4x speed advantage versus UHS-1 when used with a dedicated SD Express interface. That translates to 800MB/s for sequential reads, according to Samsung's rated specifications. Samsung also claims that its P9 Express delivers a gaming experience that is similar to built-in storage.

Samsung P9 Express cars on a reflective gray background.

"By leveraging ultra-fast transfer speeds, Host Memory Buffer (HMB) support, and advanced Dynamic Thermal Guard (DTG) technology, originally developed for SSDs, the P9 Express delivers a smooth gaming experience comparable to playing directly from internal storage. DTG technology intelligently monitors and regulates the card's temperature, preventing overheating and maintaining consistent performance, even during long gaming sessions," Samsung says.

Samsung's offering the P9 Express in 256GB (£58.59 MSRP) and 512GB (£99.99) capacities. There's no mention of U.S. pricing or availability, but listings on Amazon for both capacities suggest we'll find out soon.

In the meantime, here are a handful of other microSD Express card options...
