Galaxy Z Fold6 And Flip6 Are Kicking Samsung Messaging To The Curb

by Tim SweezyMonday, July 22, 2024, 09:49 AM EDT
hero samsung galaxy fold 6
Samsung has decided to kick its own messaging app to the curb in the US, and will replace it with Google Messages. The company’s upcoming Fold6 and Flip6 foldable phones will be the first to ship without Samsung Messages preloaded.

Earlier this month, Samsung unleashed its new foldable devices during its annual Unpacked event. The company announced the Galaxy Fold6 and Flip6, a new Ultra Galaxy Watch, and Galaxy Ring, with HotHardware providing a hands-on first impression of the new devices. With less than a week to the new foldables hitting the hands of consumers, Samsung has announced the Fold6 and Flip6 will not ship with Samsung Messages preloaded.

In a tweet, Max Weinbach shared a note from Samsung he received concerning the upcoming change. The message read in part, “Starting with the Flip6, Fold6 and newer models, the Samsung Messages app will no longer be preloaded.” It continued, “Instead, Google Messages will provide a new and enhanced experience to express your emotions, making communication safe and fun.”

fold6 flip6 messaging app tweet

Weinbach also noted in his tweet that the foldables will have RCS on by default. RCS (Rich Communication Services) may be a familiar term, with Apple recently adding the feature to some of its iPhones via an iOS 18 beta update. RCS will allow Android and iPhone users to finally communicate via text in a less divisive manner, albeit not end-to-end encrypted.

For those who prefer Samsung Messages over Google Messages, the app will still be available via download from the Galaxy Store. It is important to note, however, that it is being said some features will be excluded.

As of right now, it appears the change to Google Messages will only affect phones sold in the US and on unlocked Galaxy devices. Android expert Mishaal Rahman posted on X that Samsung Messages will still be preloaded on Canadian and European builds.
