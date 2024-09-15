Huge Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 And Neo G9 Gaming Monitors On Deals Up to 39% Off
Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9The Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor will immerse any gamer in the action with its massive dual QHD screen and 240Hz refresh rate. The Neo Quantum Processor Pro helps to deliver each frame on the OLED panel with minimal latency and that OLED technology results is excellent contrast, that typical LED panels can't match.
Samsung's OLED panel here also delivers 0.03ms(GTG) response time, and the monitor supports HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort connections. AMD FreeSync Premium Pro is also supported for smooth, stutter-free animation.
Rounding out the many features of the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is the Game Bar. This handy feature makes it easy to view the status of the display, such as FPS or HDR. Users can also easily modify the screen ratio, zoom in on the Minimap, or change the picture mode without ever leaving the game screen.
The Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 curved smart gaming monitor is on sale for an incredible 39% off for just $1,099.99.
Be sure to also check out the Samsung 49-inch dual QHD (5120 x 1440) Odyssey OLED G9 curved gaming monitor is 14% off for $1,197.75.
Samsung 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming MonitorIf 49-inches just isn’t enough, then check the 57-inch monster from Samsung, the Neo G9 Dual 4K UHD 1000R curved gaming monitor. The company claims this is the world’s first dual UHD monitor high-refresh rate monitor, with a screen that effectively equals 2 UHD monitors side by side.
Even with such a wide field of view and massive resolution, there is no need to worry about screen tear with a 240Hz refresh rate, and 1ms(GTG) response time. The monitor also comes with DisplayPort 2.1, and toss in AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and gamers are sure to be immersed in the action with buttery smooth animations.
Samsung adds that its revolutionary Quantum Matrix technology with Quantum Mini LEDs creates controlled brightness and improved contrast, with 2,392 local dimming zones. The monitor also supports 1,000 nit peak brightness and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, which enables enhanced color expression and depth.
The Samsung 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 dual 4K UHD 1000R curved gaming monitor is 36% off for only $1,599.99.
LG 34-inch Ultragear OLED Curved Gaming MonitorNot to be outdone, LG has a couple of great deals on gaming monitors right now as well. The LG 34-inch Ultragear OLED curved gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate is perfect for those who want a wider screen, but have a more limited space to work with.
This 34-inch OLED display has a 21:9 aspect ratio and an 800R curved screen. The Ultragear monitor also offers HDR True Black 400 support and a 1.5M:1 contrast ratio. The benefit of this contrast ratio is that it delivers additional image detail in dark scenes for a better overall viewing experience. It is also NVIDIA G-Sync compatible and supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, for reduced screen tearing and stuttering.
The LG 34-inch Ultragear OLED curved gaming monitor WQHD 800R is 40% off for just $778.09.
Don’t need all that screen real estate? Then check out the LG 27-inch Ultragear QHD OLED gaming monitor is 23% off for only $696.99.