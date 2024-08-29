Corsair's New 34" Xeneon Monitor Flexes Samsung's QD-OLED Panel For 240Hz Gaming





Remember when Corsair was best known for its DRAM products, followed by gaming peripherals and cooling gear? It's expanded quite a bit since those early days, and its newest product announcement has nothing to do with RAM or gaming keyboards or CPU coolers, etc. Instead, it's a promising 34-inch monitor with a sleek, bright, and curved Quantum Dot OLED (QD-OLED) panel.





Corsair tapped Samsung to supply its new Xeneon 34 QD-OLED (model 34WQHD240-C) monitor with the company's newest QD-OLED panel for 2024. It features an 1800R curvature and boasts a lot of desirable specs, not the least of which is the 34-inch size with a 3440x1440 resolution (21:9 aspect ratio), fast 240Hz refresh rate (same as AOC's "Fast AF" Agon Pro AG276QZD2 ), and scant 0.03ms response time (an inherent strength of OLED).





According to Corsair, the Xeneon 34 QD-OLED can get exceptionally bright—up to a peak of 1,000 nits to make HDR content pop. It's also DisplayHDR True Black 400 certified, offers up to a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio, and features 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut.





Additionally, this is a FreeSync Premium monitor with G-SYNC support for smoother, tear-free gaming on both Radeon and GeForce graphics cards. Those are it's only tricks, though.













"The Xeneon 34 QD-OLED features an on-screen display (OSD) proximity sensor that activates simply by reaching your hand near its bottom edge, making it easier than ever to interact with your monitor. The rear I/O design keeps cables and clutter in check while providing access to a high-performance array of advanced connectivity options," Corsair explains.





It also features an ergonomic stand with height (up to 100mm), tilt (-7 to +15 degrees), and swivel (+/- 30 degrees) adjustments. And as for connectivity, you're looking at two HDMI 2.1 inputs, a DisplayPort 1.4 input (no DisplayPort 2.1, sadly), a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB 3.1 Type-C upstream port with 15W power delivery, and four USB 3.1 Type-A downstream ports with KVM support.





