CATEGORIES
home News

Corsair's New 34" Xeneon Monitor Flexes Samsung's QD-OLED Panel For 240Hz Gaming

by Paul LillyThursday, August 29, 2024, 10:59 AM EDT
Angled view of Corsair's Xeneon 34WQHD240-C QD-OLED gaming monitor on a destkop setup.
Remember when Corsair was best known for its DRAM products, followed by gaming peripherals and cooling gear? It's expanded quite a bit since those early days, and its newest product announcement has nothing to do with RAM or gaming keyboards or CPU coolers, etc. Instead, it's a promising 34-inch monitor with a sleek, bright, and curved Quantum Dot OLED (QD-OLED) panel.

Corsair tapped Samsung to supply its new Xeneon 34 QD-OLED (model 34WQHD240-C) monitor with the company's newest QD-OLED panel for 2024. It features an 1800R curvature and boasts a lot of desirable specs, not the least of which is the 34-inch size with a 3440x1440 resolution (21:9 aspect ratio), fast 240Hz refresh rate (same as AOC's "Fast AF" Agon Pro AG276QZD2), and scant 0.03ms response time (an inherent strength of OLED).

According to Corsair, the Xeneon 34 QD-OLED can get exceptionally bright—up to a peak of 1,000 nits to make HDR content pop. It's also DisplayHDR True Black 400 certified, offers up to a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio, and features 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

Additionally, this is a FreeSync Premium monitor with G-SYNC support for smoother, tear-free gaming on both Radeon and GeForce graphics cards. Those are it's only tricks, though.

A hand underneath Corsair's Xeneon 34WQHD240-C montor activating the OSD.

"The Xeneon 34 QD-OLED features an on-screen display (OSD) proximity sensor that activates simply by reaching your hand near its bottom edge, making it easier than ever to interact with your monitor. The rear I/O design keeps cables and clutter in check while providing access to a high-performance array of advanced connectivity options," Corsair explains.

It also features an ergonomic stand with height (up to 100mm), tilt (-7 to +15 degrees), and swivel (+/- 30 degrees) adjustments. And as for connectivity, you're looking at two HDMI 2.1 inputs, a DisplayPort 1.4 input (no DisplayPort 2.1, sadly), a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB 3.1 Type-C upstream port with 15W power delivery, and four USB 3.1 Type-A downstream ports with KVM support.

The Xeneon 34 QD-OLED has a lot going for it, though it's not cheap by any stretch—it's available now for $1,199.99 from Corsair. That's going to be a tough sell when there are a bunch of 34-inch QD-OLED monitors with similar specs on Amazon for $800 or less. That said, Corsair offers a three-warranty with a zero dead pixel and zero burn-in guarantee.
Tags:  Samsung, Gaming, Corsair, Monitors, OLED, (nasdaq:crsr), qd-oled, xeneon 34wqhd240-c
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment