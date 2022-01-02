Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 Mini LED Curved Gaming Monitor Is A Screaming Fast 4K 240Hz Beauty

Samsung continues to expand its lineup of mini LED displays, which now includes the new Odyssey Neo G8, a 32-inch gaming monitor announced at the Consumer Electronics Show ( CES ). That alone makes this a noteworthy product. However, the Odyssey Neo G8 also qualifies as the world's first 4K resolution monitor with a speedy 240Hz refresh rate.





We'll get to the gaming goodies in a moment, but first let's talk about mini LED technology. Just as it sounds, mini LED displays employ smaller LEDs than what you would find in a traditional LED screen. This has multiple advantages. One is that a mini LED display can potentially hit a higher brightness level because of the additional light sources. But just as importantly, if not more so, it also allows for more precise targeted illumination.





The upshot for viewers is, when done right with what's called full-array local dimming, there should be less of the so-called halo effect. This phenomenon, also known as blooming, is when light from parts of a scene spill out to unintended areas. It's most noticeable when there is a bright object on a dark background.





Samsung has not said what kind of local dimming is at play on this monitor (namely, how many zones there are), though we know the company has done a good job with its other mini LED products, including its Neo QN950A televisions and the immensely wide Odyssey Neo G9 monitor





The Odyssey Neo G8 is labeled as a Quantum HDR 2000 display, meaning it leverages Quantum Dot technology, supports HDR content, and can hit an eye-searing brightness of 2,000 nits (peak). It also features a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio.





This is all great stuff, and it's purpose built for gaming. The curved panel (1000R) has a 3840x2160 resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time. It's also a FreeSync Premium Pro monitor and is G-Sync compatible to boot, so it can match the refresh rate to your Radeon or GeForce graphics card.





Samsung has not said when this monitor will be available or how much it will cost. but we're looking forward to eventually seeing it in action.

Samsung Smart Monitor M8 And UHD Monitor S8

Samsung also unveiled a couple of other displays, the Smart Monitor M8 and UHD Monitor S8. The company is billing the Smart Monitor M8 as a new type of display with a smart hub for pulling in different over-the-top (OTT) services like Netflix, Samsung TV Plus, and the like. The 32-inch display also serves as a hub for controlling SmartThings compatible equipment, such as smart lighting and so forth.







While pitched as a new type of monitor, Samsung has released similar models in the past, most recently the 32-inch M7 Smart Monitor. However, the updated M8 is packaged in a slimmer design measuring just 11.4mm (1/3 thinner than the previous model). Additionally, it comes with a detachable camera that magnetically sticks to the top of the display.







As for the UHD Monitor S8, it takes aim at creators and designers who immerse themselves in graphics for extended periods of time. It is being offered in 27-inch and 32-inch sizes, both purportedly with high-resolution panels (though Samsung hasn't exact what the resolution is).





The primary focus here is on color accuracy. These monitors offer 98 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color space and are also DisplayHDR 600 certified. Other features include wired LAN support and USB Type-C connectivity with simultaneous 90W charging and data transfer capabilities.

