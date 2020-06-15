CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyMonday, June 15, 2020, 10:01 AM EDT

Samsung Odyssey G9 And G7 Curved 240Hz Gaming Monitors Hit Preorder, US Pricing Revealed

Samsung Odyssey G9
Tired of staring at your puny 34-inch gaming display? That's right, I said PUNY! I kid, of course—34 inches is not mall by any stretch of the imagination, but next to Samsung's new Odyssey G9, which sports a screen the size of a football field (slight exaggeration, but holy damn, look at the image above!), a 34-inch monitor suddenly does not seem so big. And if an incredibly wide display is what you are after, good news—Samsung is taking preorders for its Odyssey G9 today.

Same goes for the Odyssey G7 series consisting of 27-inch and 32-inch models, which are also curved and designed for gaming, but not nearly as big and wide. I'm not sure at precisely what time preorder availability will go live on Samsung's website, only that it will be sometime today, according to an email Samsung sent HotHardware. Two of the models are already live on Amazon.

Samsung Odyssey G9 Back
Here are the product links and pricing...
The 49-inch Odyssey G9 and 32-inch Odyssey G7 are up for preorder on Amazon for $1,699,99 and $799,99, respectively.

First shown at CES earlier this year, the 49-inch model is massively wide and features a redesigned QLED panel with a 1000R curvature. In short, the lower the curvature rating, the more pronounced the curve. A 1000R rating means the display would form a circle with a 1,000mm radius, if kept going into a full circle.

The 49-inch model also touts a 5120x1440 resolution. It is built for gaming with a fast 240Hz refresh rate and low 1ms response time (gray-to-gray), along with being a FreeSync Premium Pro monitor that is G-Sync Compatible to boot.

Being a FreeSync Premium Pro display means it supports HDR visuals as well. This is not just a bullet point, either—peak brightness checks in at an eye-searing 1,000 nits (420 nits typical, 300 nits minimum). In short, it offers pretty much everything, including the kitchen sink.

Samsung Odyssey G7

The asking price on the Odyssey G9 is obviously steep. If that is too rich for your blood, the Odyssey G7 models offer many of the same features, just in a smaller, more affordable (but still expensive) package.

Both the 32-inch and 27-inch Odyssey G7 come equipped with a curved (1000R) QLED display with a 2560x1440 resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time (GtG), and 600 nits peak brightness (350 nits typical, 300 nits minimum).

Like the Odyssey G9, both Odyssey G7 models are also FreeSync Premium Pro monitors with G-Sync Compatible certification. In essence, you can pair any of these Odyssey monitors with an AMD Radeon or NVIDIA GeForce graphics card and have the display sych its refresh rate to the GPU for smooth gameplay free of screen tears.

How any of them actually perform is something we'll reserve judgement on until we have had a chance to test them. Until then, anyone who wants to take a leap of faith and has the requisite budget can pounce on one now. All three will begin shipping on July 13.


Tags:  Samsung, Gaming, Monitors, (krx:005930), odyssey g9, odyssey-g9
Via:  Samsung
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms