Samsung Odyssey G9 And G7 Curved 240Hz Gaming Monitors Hit Preorder, US Pricing Revealed

Here are the product links and pricing...

Samsung 49-Inch Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor: $1,699.99, Samsung



Samsung 32-inch Odyssey G7 Gaming Monitor: $799.99, Samsung

Samsung 27-inch Odyssey G7 Gaming Monitor: $699.99, Samsung





First shown at CES earlier this year, the 49-inch model is massively wide and features a redesigned QLED panel with a 1000R curvature. In short, the lower the curvature rating, the more pronounced the curve. A 1000R rating means the display would form a circle with a 1,000mm radius, if kept going into a full circle.





The 49-inch model also touts a 5120x1440 resolution. It is built for gaming with a fast 240Hz refresh rate and low 1ms response time (gray-to-gray), along with being a FreeSync Premium Pro monitor that is G-Sync Compatible to boot.





Being a FreeSync Premium Pro display means it supports HDR visuals as well. This is not just a bullet point, either—peak brightness checks in at an eye-searing 1,000 nits (420 nits typical, 300 nits minimum). In short, it offers pretty much everything, including the kitchen sink.









The asking price on the Odyssey G9 is obviously steep. If that is too rich for your blood, the Odyssey G7 models offer many of the same features, just in a smaller, more affordable (but still expensive) package.





Both the 32-inch and 27-inch Odyssey G7 come equipped with a curved (1000R) QLED display with a 2560x1440 resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time (GtG), and 600 nits peak brightness (350 nits typical, 300 nits minimum).





Like the Odyssey G9, both Odyssey G7 models are also FreeSync Premium Pro monitors with G-Sync Compatible certification. In essence, you can pair any of these Odyssey monitors with an AMD Radeon or NVIDIA GeForce graphics card and have the display sych its refresh rate to the GPU for smooth gameplay free of screen tears.





How any of them actually perform is something we'll reserve judgement on until we have had a chance to test them. Until then, anyone who wants to take a leap of faith and has the requisite budget can pounce on one now. All three will begin shipping on July 13.

