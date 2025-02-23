CATEGORIES
Samsung & Lexar Portable SSD Deals: Up To 49% Off Fast External Storage

by Paul LillySunday, February 23, 2025, 09:17 AM EDT
Samsung T7 Portable SSD next to a game console.
Hey, is that a portable solid state drive (SSD) in your pocket or are you just happy to have saved some money? The answer can be both if you take advantage of our roundup of external storage deals. We found some great discounts on portable drives from the likes of Crucial, Lexar, and Samsung, all with fast data transfer speeds. Let's dive in.

One of the deals we found is a 2TB Samsung T7 Portable SSD (pictured above) that's on sale for $136.99 at Amazon (save $133). When compared against the MSRP, the 49% savings is one of the biggest we've found. Street pricing has generally been much less than the full MSRP, though this latest discount drops the drive to its lowest price in over a year.

We reviewed Samsung's T7 Portable SSD and came away impressed by its strong USB 3.2 Gen 2 performance, somewhat durable enclosure, and the overall svelte form factor. And in our testing, we saw sequential read and write speeds land in the neighborhood of 1,000MB/s, which is close to advertised (it's rated for speeds of up to 1,050MB/s).

Lexar SL500 portable SSD hooked up to a laptop.

Are you looking for more storage and/or even faster speeds? Then check out this 4TB Lexar SL500 portable SSD—it's on sale for $279.99 at Amazon (save $65.30).The model linked offers up twice the storage on-the-go and ups the performance ante with USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 connectivity for rated sequential read and write speeds of up to 2,000MB/s, and 1,800MB/s, respectively.

The SL500's 4TB of storage comes wrapped in a metal chassis that's both thin and lightweight. It supports Apple ProRes recording (meaning you can shoot directly to the drive at up to 4K/60 FPS from iPhone Pro/Pro Max models dating back to the iPhone 13 Pro/Pro Max) and comes with Lexar DataShield 256-bit AES encryption software to keep your data secure.

Here are some more portable SSD deals...

Crucial X10 Pro attached to a smartphone.
