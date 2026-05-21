Samsung Knocks iPhone from Top Satisfaction Spot for First Time since 2020





ACSI just released its latest survey showing that Samsung has nudged past Apple in overall cell phone satisfaction , while the Apple Watch still shares the smartwatch lead. Samsung's winning margin was minuscule, but a win is still a win, and thus ends Apple’s long run at the top that began way back with the iPhone 11.

According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index’s 2026 Telecommunications, Cell Phone, and Smartwatch Study, overall satisfaction with wireless service providers rose 3% to a record score of 77, while internet service provider satisfaction climbed 1% to 73. The biggest gains came from mobile virtual network operators, with full-service MVNOs reaching 77 and value MVNOs topping the wireless category at 79, a sign that consumers are rewarding lower-friction, lower-cost service models (or maybe it's down to good, old American marketing ?).





Credit: ACSI



In the smartwatch category, the story is more restrained. Apple held steady at 80, while Samsung fell 4% to match it at the top. Google Fitbit climbed to 78, Garmin entered at 76, and Google Pixel came in at 74, showing that the wearables market is still spread beyond the two biggest phone brands.



