CATEGORIES
home News

Samsung Issues Critical Security Patch For Millions Of Galaxy Devices, Update ASAP

by Tim SweezyFriday, August 09, 2024, 10:44 AM EDT
hero samsung s24 ultra ai
While many Samsung smartphone owners may have been waiting for One UI 6.1.1 to drop this month, the company instead dropped an urgent security patch for millions of Galaxy devices. The new August security update addresses a few security vulnerabilities, and Samsung is urging its users to update ASAP.

Samsung recently launched its latest foldable devices, the Galaxy Z Fold6 and the Galaxy Z Flip6. The two devices launch into a more crowded foldable market, with other smartphone makers, such as Google and OnePlus, beginning to grab more of the market share. While the company ships out new foldables to its customers, however, it is also shipping out a new security update to all of its devices to address a critical security flaw.

reddit samsung august security update

Google warned users, “There are indications that CVE-2024-36971 may be under limited, targeted exploitation,” confirming that a fix for an Android kernel vulnerability that “could lead to remote code execution with System execution privileges needed.”

According to Samsung, CVE item CVE-2024-21461 is classified as being critical. A critical classification typically means nefarious actors could use the security flaw to gain access to a device if the vulnerability is exploited. The update also addresses CVE-2024-3196, which is classified as being high-priority.

For those hoping to see One UI 7 in the near future, they should probably not hold their breath. Some have been purporting that the newest UI is being delayed until after the One UI 6.1.1 rollout, which was not included in the latest security update. Ice Universe, a renowned leakster, has remarked Samsung has no plans to launch the beta for One UI 7 “in the near future,” while another suggested the company has the UI “delayed indefinitely.”

Samsung’s August security update will roll out device by device, region by region, instead of all at once. So, if anyone has not received the update yet, they should watch for it to hit their device soon.
Tags:  Samsung, security, security update, one ui, galaxy z fold6
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment