Samsung Issues Critical Security Patch For Millions Of Galaxy Devices, Update ASAP
Samsung recently launched its latest foldable devices, the Galaxy Z Fold6 and the Galaxy Z Flip6. The two devices launch into a more crowded foldable market, with other smartphone makers, such as Google and OnePlus, beginning to grab more of the market share. While the company ships out new foldables to its customers, however, it is also shipping out a new security update to all of its devices to address a critical security flaw.
Google warned users, “There are indications that CVE-2024-36971 may be under limited, targeted exploitation,” confirming that a fix for an Android kernel vulnerability that “could lead to remote code execution with System execution privileges needed.”
According to Samsung, CVE item CVE-2024-21461 is classified as being critical. A critical classification typically means nefarious actors could use the security flaw to gain access to a device if the vulnerability is exploited. The update also addresses CVE-2024-3196, which is classified as being high-priority.
For those hoping to see One UI 7 in the near future, they should probably not hold their breath. Some have been purporting that the newest UI is being delayed until after the One UI 6.1.1 rollout, which was not included in the latest security update. Ice Universe, a renowned leakster, has remarked Samsung has no plans to launch the beta for One UI 7 “in the near future,” while another suggested the company has the UI “delayed indefinitely.”
Samsung’s August security update will roll out device by device, region by region, instead of all at once. So, if anyone has not received the update yet, they should watch for it to hit their device soon.