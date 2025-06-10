CATEGORIES
home News

Samsung Hypes Next Foldable As Its Thinnest, Lightest And Most Advanced Yet

by Paul LillyTuesday, June 10, 2025, 09:55 AM EDT
Black silhouette of a folding phone on a blue and black background.
Once again, Samsung is teasing an upcoming foldable with yet another animated silhouette image, providing a second glimpse of a new Galaxy device that is "thin, light, and built to last." More than that, Samsung claims its next foldable—presumed to be called the Galaxy Z Fold Ultra—has been "meticulously crafted" be its "thinnest, lightest, and most advanced foldable yet." 

While nothing has actually been announced yet, Samsung has made multiple references to an "Ultra experience" getting ready to unfold, leading to speculation that its next foldable will be the Galaxy Z Fold Ultra. Whether that ends up being the case, we'll have to wait and see, but it seems clear from the various teasers that its next foldable will have the "Ultra" moniker somewhere in its name.

"It’s only natural that users desire a foldable device that is as easy to carry as it is to use. To that end, Samsung engineers and designers are refining each generation of the Galaxy Z series to be thinner, lighter and more durable than the last. This year, that journey reaches a new milestone," Samsung states.


Whatever it ends up being called, it will follow in the thin footsteps of the Galaxy S25 Edge, which we recently got a chance to see in person (check out our hands-on video above). The Galaxy S25 Edge is not a foldable, but it is svelte measuring 158.2 x 75.6 x 5.8 millimeters (6.23 x 2.98 x 0.23 inches) and weighing 163 grams (5.75 ounces).

Beyond the thin profile, it features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 3120x1440 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 12GB of RAM, and either 256GB or 512GB of built-in storage.

Side silhouette of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold Ultra on a blue and black background.

We'll have to wait and see if the presumed Galaxy Z Fold Ultra (or Galaxy Z Fold 7) flexes the same Arm-based Snapdragon 8 Elite hardware inside. Regarding the displays, past rumors point to a 6.5-inch cover display and an 8.2-inch main display, versus 6.3-inch and 7.6-inch displays, respectively, on the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold Ultra (and/or Galaxy Z Fold 7) during its next Unpacked event, which is slated to take place in mid-July in Paris.
Tags:  Samsung, foldables, galaxy z fold ultra
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment