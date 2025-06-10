Samsung Hypes Next Foldable As Its Thinnest, Lightest And Most Advanced Yet





Once again, Samsung is teasing an upcoming foldable with yet another animated silhouette image, providing a second glimpse of a new Galaxy device that is "thin, light, and built to last." More than that, Samsung claims its next foldable—presumed to be called the Galaxy Z Fold Ultra—has been "meticulously crafted" be its "thinnest, lightest, and most advanced foldable yet."





While nothing has actually been announced yet, Samsung has made multiple references to an "Ultra experience" getting ready to unfold, leading to speculation that its next foldable will be the Galaxy Z Fold Ultra . Whether that ends up being the case, we'll have to wait and see, but it seems clear from the various teasers that its next foldable will have the "Ultra" moniker somewhere in its name.





"It’s only natural that users desire a foldable device that is as easy to carry as it is to use. To that end, Samsung engineers and designers are refining each generation of the Galaxy Z series to be thinner, lighter and more durable than the last. This year, that journey reaches a new milestone," Samsung states.









Whatever it ends up being called, it will follow in the thin footsteps of the Galaxy S25 Edge, which we recently got a chance to see in person (check out our hands-on video above). The Galaxy S25 Edge is not a foldable, but it is svelte measuring 158.2 x 75.6 x 5.8 millimeters (6.23 x 2.98 x 0.23 inches) and weighing 163 grams (5.75 ounces).





Beyond the thin profile, it features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 3120x1440 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 12GB of RAM, and either 256GB or 512GB of built-in storage.













We'll have to wait and see if the presumed Galaxy Z Fold Ultra (or Galaxy Z Fold 7) flexes the same Arm-based Snapdragon 8 Elite hardware inside. Regarding the displays, past rumors point to a 6.5-inch cover display and an 8.2-inch main display, versus 6.3-inch and 7.6-inch displays, respectively, on the Galaxy Z Fold 6





Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold Ultra (and/or Galaxy Z Fold 7) during its next Unpacked event, which is slated to take place in mid-July in Paris.