Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: How To Watch The Galaxy S25 Launch Event
During a keynote at CES 2025. Samsung announced that the first Galaxy Unpacked of the year will be on January 22 (Wednesday) at 10 a.m. PST. It will be held in San Jose, California. If you aren't the select few who'll be attending in person, the show will be streamed live on Samsung's website and YouTube channel.
While the media statement and digital invitation are rather cryptic about what the Galaxy Unpacked event has in store, it's no big secret that the Galaxy S25 smartphones will take center stage alongside Samsung's Galaxy AI push. As the announcement states, "Get ready for AI that is more natural and intuitive. The next evolution of Galaxy AI is coming and it’s going to change the way you interact with the world every day. The new Galaxy S series is about to set the bar once again for mobile AI experiences now and into the future."
The digital invitation also offers customers a couple of early bird perks if they reserve an S25 now (until January 22). First, Samsung is offer $50 off towards the latest Galaxy device for reservations. Buyers can also get up to $900 of trade-in credit for an eligible device, plus another $300 credit for reserving. Reservations also enter the buyer in a contest to win $5,000-worth of Samsung Credit.
The Galaxy S25 series is expected to receive some marked changes, namely the introduction of the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, a curvier design around the edges, camera improvements, and greater emphasis on Samsung AI. Certain aspects are said to remain the same though, such as pricing (hopefully), battery sizes, and charging speeds.
Following January's Unpacked, Samsung's next reveal event usually occurs in the Summer. Could we be seeing the next Fold, Flip, and S25 Slim then?