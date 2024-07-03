Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Leak Reveals 12GB Of RAM And More Great Specs
We're just a week out from Samsung's annual Galaxy Unpacked event and the barrage of leaks for the latest Galaxy Z Fold and Flip phones just keep coming. This latest leak potentially gives us more technical specifications of the smaller, yet no less important Flip 6 clamshell. Some major takeaways are the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor paired with 12GB RAM will power the device, marginally increased battery capacity, and a stronger focus on AI.
Exclusive: Received some specs of the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6!— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 2, 2024
- Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
- 6.7” 120Hz FHD+
- 4,000mAh, 35W fast charging
- 50MP F/1.8 Main + 12MP F/2.2 Ultrawide Cameras
- 10MP F/2.2 Front
- 12+256/512GB
- 165x71.7x7.4mm
Other rumors said 25W for Flip6 so 🤷♂️ 35W…
With the SoC and memory getting upgrades, we're still surprised that the company isn't offering more internal storage. What we'll have is either 256GB or 512GB variants. Honestly, at least 1TB should be an option nowadays.
Agarwal also points out that the Flip 6 will have (as many already know) a 6.7-inch Full HD+ 120Hz main display. Previous leaks have added that the panel will be an improved Dynamic AMOLED 2640 x 1080 unit, while the external display will be the same 3.4-inch 748 x 720 Super AMOLED as before.
The camera package will likely consist of a 50MP f/1.8 primary lens paired with a 12 MP f/2.2 ultrawide (which will most likely serve to shoot macro as well). The inside selfie cam will be a 10MP unit with f/2.2. Of course, the beauty of modern clamshell phones is that users can repurpose the higher-quality rear main camera to take selfies or conduct video calls and use the cover display as the viewfinder.
In the leak, the battery is pegged at 4,00 mAh, a slight upgrade from the Flip 5 complete with 35W fast charging. Our previous reports noted fast charging to be 25W, so maybe (just maybe) it's not a typo and that Samsung actually decided to bump the speed up.
Either way, we'll find out soon enough. The Samsung Unpacked event is scheduled for July 10, so stay tuned for more details.