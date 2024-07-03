Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Leak Reveals 12GB Of RAM And More Great Specs

Exclusive: Received some specs of the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6!



- Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

- 6.7” 120Hz FHD+

- 4,000mAh, 35W fast charging

- 50MP F/1.8 Main + 12MP F/2.2 Ultrawide Cameras

- 10MP F/2.2 Front

- 12+256/512GB

- 165x71.7x7.4mm



Other rumors said 25W for Flip6 so 🤷‍♂️ 35W…