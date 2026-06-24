Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 And Galaxy Watch 9 Leak In New Images
by
Aaron Leong
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Wednesday, June 24, 2026, 10:17 AM EDT
Warm up your wallets, Samsung is gearing up for its next Galaxy Watch reveal in July. But yet, fresh image leaks via EVLeaks, GalaxyTechie, and OnLeaks have left virtually nothing to the imagination over the upcoming Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. From the looks of it, Samsung doesn't seem to be reinventing the wheel in terms of looks, but focusing rather on internal software upgrades.
The standard Galaxy Watch 9 will evidently retain the sleek minimalist design of the Watch 8, maintaining the physical layout but tweaking the finer details. Newly-surfaced press images indicate a selection of light silver, dark silver, and a near-black colorways, paired with a set of white, green, and dark blue bands.
While the plastic-finished underside closely mirrors its predecessor to maintain a comfortable on-wrist feel, the metal chassis adopts a subtler brushed look. The Watch 9 is expected to once again arrive in 40mm and 44mm versions. The big news comes from under the hood, where rumors strongly point to an upgrade to a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear Elite, which is more likely to enable the watch to run heavier AI native tasks.
On the premium side of the lineup, the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 leak tells a similar story, i.e. no radical design departure to be found here. Samsung is sticking firmly with its divisive circle-inside-a-square cushion-like design. While the physical hardware is virtually indistinguishable from the first generation, the real changes are buried inside the software.
Sorry for deleting the previous ones, I was tripping as I couldn't load my profile during the X outrage. pic.twitter.com/TSngVboeNm
Leaked interface screenshots are now showing off an updated Samsung Health, featuring a major overhaul to the overall UI, making it easier to scan comprehensive health metrics at a glance. Fitness enthusiasts will gain access to new features, including a dedicated "trail run" tracking mode that leverages advanced navigation data. Samsung has also designed exclusive, data-dense watch faces for the Ultra 2 to better utilize the premium screen real estate, maximizing how much real-time biometric and environmental information is pushed to the user during heavier workouts.
The Galaxy Watch 9 and Ultra 2 are expected to debut at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event on the third week of July in London. The latest Galaxy Z Fold and Flip phones are also believed to drop at that time.