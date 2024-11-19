CATEGORIES
iPhone 17 Air Could Be The Thinnest iPhone Ever, But What About The Galaxy S25 Slim?

by Aaron LeongTuesday, November 19, 2024, 11:44 AM EDT
hero iPhone 17 Plus
It looks like we have a new smartphone trend in the works, folks. Not only have rumors of some kind of Samsung Galaxy S25 "Slim" model been rolling around, now it seems like Apple is seriously in on the act with an iPhone 17 "Air" that's purported to be only 6 millimeters thick. That's thinner than even the already thin 6.9mm iPhone 6. If either or both of these phones do come to fruition, it'll be interesting to see how each company markets these svelte devices. Samsung intends on packing tons of tech in the Slim, while traditionally, Apple Air models have been lite version of their Pro siblings.

iphone6%20(2)
Apple iPhone 6

According to research notes by Apple analyst Jeff Pu, there's strong proof that a "Slim" or "Air" version of the iPhone 17 is pending. In it, Pu writes, "We agreed with the recent chatter of an 6mm thickness ultra-slim design of the iPhone 17 Slim model." Assuming this is true, the new phone will be significantly thinner than the iPhone 16 series plus overtake the iPhone 6 (6.9mm) as the thinnest iPhone ever. 

While details on the iPhone 17 Air are scant, some believe that it will have a 6.6-inch display nestled within an aluminum chassis, possibly have an A19 SoC supporting Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, a Dynamic Island, a single 48MP rear camera, a 24MP front cam with Face ID support, and an Apple-designed 5G modem. 

Comparatively, Samsung's rumored Galaxy S25 Slim is thought to be 5.6mm thick (or thin). That's coincidentally the thickness of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 when unfolded. There have been reports that Samsung intends on stuffing three ALoP (All Lens on Prism) cameras into the thin profiled phone. We might be seeing a 200MP HP5 ISOCELL main shooter paired with a 50MP JN5 ISOCELL ultra-wide, and another 50MP JN5 serving as the 3.5x telephoto.

Curiously, both Apple and Samsung have been frequently criticized for not moving the needle in terms of the look and design of their phones and instead kept things boring and staid from model to model. Perhaps these slim phones may be a shift we've all been waiting for.
