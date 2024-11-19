iPhone 17 Air Could Be The Thinnest iPhone Ever, But What About The Galaxy S25 Slim?
While details on the iPhone 17 Air are scant, some believe that it will have a 6.6-inch display nestled within an aluminum chassis, possibly have an A19 SoC supporting Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, a Dynamic Island, a single 48MP rear camera, a 24MP front cam with Face ID support, and an Apple-designed 5G modem.
Comparatively, Samsung's rumored Galaxy S25 Slim is thought to be 5.6mm thick (or thin). That's coincidentally the thickness of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 when unfolded. There have been reports that Samsung intends on stuffing three ALoP (All Lens on Prism) cameras into the thin profiled phone. We might be seeing a 200MP HP5 ISOCELL main shooter paired with a 50MP JN5 ISOCELL ultra-wide, and another 50MP JN5 serving as the 3.5x telephoto.
Curiously, both Apple and Samsung have been frequently criticized for not moving the needle in terms of the look and design of their phones and instead kept things boring and staid from model to model. Perhaps these slim phones may be a shift we've all been waiting for.