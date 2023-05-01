Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Render Leak Flaunts A Stunning Redesign With A Big Cover Display
Over the past few months, Samsung's much-anticipated Galaxy Z Flip 5 has been purported to sport a much larger cover display than its predecessors—3.4-inches, to be exact. A recent report/leak just might have given us a better idea of what that might look like.
In case you haven't noticed, the outer display war among flip phones is on, dear readers! While Motorola's Razr has had a head start in offering near full-coverage displays on its cover since its 2022 iteration, the only other US-sold premium flip phone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series, have soldiered on with smaller 1.1-1.9-inch screens. They offered very basic functions (such as time and date) with minimal interactions with their card-based UI, not dissimilar to Samsung Galaxy Watch info cards.
It's only recently where we've seen other brands take up the challenge, such as with Oppo with its Find N2 Flip (3.26-inch outer display), the pending Moto Razr 2023 (3.5-inch), and the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. Renders showcased by OnLeaks (via Media Peanut) may have just revealed Samsung's cover display take for its latest device. Measuring a supposed 3.4-inches, the display looks like an inverted tabbed folder, tapering away from the dual camera lens and flash.
Just looking at it, we have questions. Will the "tabbed" area be used a notification bar of some kind? Is Samsung going to give us a fully-functioning display like Motorola's Razr currently does, where users can do more things, such as responding to emails or texts directly on the outer display? Also, is the display measurement taken diagonally from the bottom-left of the "tab"? If so, the actual usable area might actually be smaller than the hype would lead us to believe.
What do you think of this possible new look? Samsung has yet to confirm launch dates for the Flip 5, so stay tuned as we find out more.