Samsung’s Galaxy S27 Pro And Ultra May Get A Major OLED Power-Up
According to South Korea’s ETNews, Samsung Electronics and Samsung Display have finalized plans to outfit the top-dog Galaxy S27 Pro and S27 Ultra with the company's all-new M16 OLED panel, which is definitely a welcome change over the aging M13 material set that has anchored several preceding generations of Galaxy devices.
The M16 panel is a big deal as it brings substantial improvements in display efficiency and optical fidelity. By optimizing the underlying organic compounds, the new panel architecture delivers noticeable improvements across peak brightness, color rendition, overall energy consumption, and longevity. Furthermore, the M16 will reportedly work alongside Color Filter-on-Encapsulation (COE) technology, where COE replaces the polarizing film layer with a micro-printed color filter applied directly onto the encapsulation substrate. This should boost light transmittance while simultaneously lowering panel thickness and power draw.
Ironically, Samsung has already supplied M16 OLED components to competing hardware makers, including Apple for its iPhone 18 Pro and Googles Pixel 11 series, so in a way, the company is playing catch up. Sources also suggest that the M16 panel will eventually trickle down to Samsung's late-2027 foldable lineup, including the Galaxy Z Fold 9, Z Flip 9, and Z Fold 9 Ultra.
The Galaxy S27 series is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2027. This release will see the introduction of the new "Pro" moniker. The model is being seen as a slightly smaller, S Pen-free alternative to the Ultra.