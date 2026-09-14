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Samsung’s Galaxy S27 Pro And Ultra May Get A Major OLED Power-Up

by Aaron LeongMonday, September 14, 2026, 10:36 AM EDT
Samsung S26 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra - Image: Samsung
It looks increasingly likely that Samsung will be giving the upcoming Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra a significant OLED display upgrade over the previous generation's three-year-old tech. 

According to South Korea’s ETNews, Samsung Electronics and Samsung Display have finalized plans to outfit the top-dog Galaxy S27 Pro and S27 Ultra with the company's all-new M16 OLED panel, which is definitely a welcome change over the aging M13 material set that has anchored several preceding generations of Galaxy devices.

The M16 panel is a big deal as it brings substantial improvements in display efficiency and optical fidelity. By optimizing the underlying organic compounds, the new panel architecture delivers noticeable improvements across peak brightness, color rendition, overall energy consumption, and longevity. Furthermore, the M16 will reportedly work alongside Color Filter-on-Encapsulation (COE) technology, where COE replaces the polarizing film layer with a micro-printed color filter applied directly onto the encapsulation substrate. This should boost light transmittance while simultaneously lowering panel thickness and power draw.

Reserving the M16 OLED setup exclusively for the S27 Pro and Ultra is a deliberate decision to showcase the technology over the lesser models and widen the gap between the regular and premium tiers. Granted, the entry-level Galaxy S27 and standard S27+ will get upgraded to the M14, which was deployed in the S26 Ultra. 

Samsung Galaxy S26 series
Samsung Galaxy S26 series - Image: Samsung

Screen dimensions are expected to span from 6.3 inches on the base model to a massive 6.9-inch canvas on the Ultra variant. Apart from COE, the higher-end models are also going to get Privacy Display that dynamically limit viewing angles to protect sensitive on-screen content.

Ironically, Samsung has already supplied M16 OLED components to competing hardware makers, including Apple for its iPhone 18 Pro and Googles Pixel 11 series, so in a way, the company is playing catch up. Sources also suggest that the M16 panel will eventually trickle down to Samsung's late-2027 foldable lineup, including the Galaxy Z Fold 9, Z Flip 9, and Z Fold 9 Ultra.

The Galaxy S27 series is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2027. This release will see the introduction of the new "Pro" moniker. The model is being seen as a slightly smaller, S Pen-free alternative to the Ultra.
Tags:  Samsung, OLED, galaxy-s27-ultra, galaxy-s27-pro
Aaron Leong

Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
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