Samsung’s Galaxy S27 Pro And Ultra May Get A Major OLED Power-Up

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra - Image: Samsung

Reserving the M16 OLED setup exclusively for the S27 Pro and Ultra is a deliberate decision to showcase the technology over the lesser models and widen the gap between the regular and premium tiers. Granted, the entry-level Galaxy S27 and standard S27+ will get upgraded to the M14, which was deployed in the S26 Ultra.





Samsung Galaxy S26 series - Image: Samsung



Screen dimensions are expected to span from 6.3 inches on the base model to a massive 6.9-inch canvas on the Ultra variant. Apart from COE, the higher-end models are also going to get Privacy Display that dynamically limit viewing angles to protect sensitive on-screen content