Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Now 24% Off With Gift Card, S26+ 21% Off

Samsung's newly minted Galaxy S26 series
is up for preorder and instead of an early adopter tax, there are actually some nice pre-release offers up for grabs, including a free storage upgrade and up to a $200 Amazon gift card. The best offer is tied to the top dog, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, but there are preorder deals to be had across the entire lineup.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Preorder Offers: Jump To 512GB For Free And Score Extras Too
There are three main models that comprise the Galaxy S26 series, including the base Galaxy S26, the Galaxy S26+, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra. All three are available with different storage options and promotional offers, and at first glance, it can be confusing. The main takeaway, however, is that it is free to jump from 256GB to 512GB (where applicable).
On top of scoring double the storage, you can cash in on some extra offers, too. Here's how it shakes out...
Samsung Galaxy S26
You can also buy the Galaxy S26 by itself, but both the 256GB and 512GB models cost $899.99, so you might as well opt for the bundle with a $100 Amazon gift card. If you're also interested in the Buds4 Pro, that bundle represents a 15% savings on the earbuds.
Samsung Galaxy S26+
The offers are the same for the Galaxy S26+, meaning it also doesn't make sense to buy the phone by itself when you can score a $100 gift card for no extra cost. And likewise, you can also opt for the bundled with a discounted rate on the Buds4 Pro.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
Amazon ups the ante on Samsung's flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra by doubling the gift card to $200. Otherwise, the same rules apply here—you get a free upgrade to 512GB, and the version with a $200 gift card costs the same as the phone by itself.
As for the different models, we had a chance to spend some hands-on time with all three...
Out of the three, the Galaxy S26 Ultra gets the biggest hardware upgrades, including a new Privacy Screen. Enabling this feature substantially reduces the viewing angle of the display to prevent nosy neighbors from seeing what's on your phone. What's also neat is that you can enable the Privacy Screen to be always on, on for specific apps and functions, such as the PIN screen, as it is activated on the pixel level. Cool stuff.