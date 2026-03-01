Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Now 24% Off With Gift Card, S26+ 21% Off

You can also buy the Galaxy S26 by itself, but both the 256GB and 512GB models cost $899.99, so you might as well opt for the bundle with a $100 Amazon gift card. If you're also interested in the Buds4 Pro, that bundle represents a 15% savings on the earbuds.



Samsung Galaxy S26+

The offers are the same for the Galaxy S26+, meaning it also doesn't make sense to buy the phone by itself when you can score a $100 gift card for no extra cost. And likewise, you can also opt for the bundled with a discounted rate on the Buds4 Pro.





Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra





As for the different models, we had a chance to spend some hands-on time with all three...









Out of the three, the Galaxy S26 Ultra gets the biggest hardware upgrades, including a new Privacy Screen. Enabling this feature substantially reduces the viewing angle of the display to prevent nosy neighbors from seeing what's on your phone. What's also neat is that you can enable the Privacy Screen to be always on, on for specific apps and functions, such as the PIN screen, as it is activated on the pixel level. Cool stuff.