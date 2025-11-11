Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus Rises From The Dead In Revealing Render Leak







Exclusive！

Samsung Galaxy S26 series body data (based on official, non CAD）

S26：

6.3" 149.4mm x 71.5mm x 6.9mm



S26+：

6.7" 158.4mm x 75.8mm x 7.3mm



S26 Ultra：

6.9" 163.6mm x 78.1mm x 7.9mm — PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) November 11, 2025 Leaked CAD renders, circulating after the apparent cancellation of the ultra-slim Galaxy S26 Edge, show Samsung returning to the stalwart Plus variant, this time sporting a different camera module design. For awhile now, Galaxy S phones have had an almost flush camera setup with individual lenses protruding from the backplate. Now, the Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus are coming in with a pill-shaped camera island housing a triple-lens array, similar to what we've seen in the S25 Edge and the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Apart from the return of the prodigal Plus and the camera hump, the renders (as first reported by Android Headlines) confirm a focus on refinement of the overall form factor. The S26 Plus (or S26+) is expected to maintain a virtually identical footprint, measuring 158.4 x 75.7 x 7.35 mm, when compared to its predecessor (at 158.4 x 75.8 x 7.3 mm).





On the front, both the standard and Plus models are set to feature a flat display with what the leaks suggest will be minimal and uniform bezels, something customers would definitely appreciate. Under the hood, reports point to the Exynos 2600 powering the S26 and Plus model; if you want a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, you'll need to look at the Ultra. Battery capacity is believed to be roughly the same as the previous generation, with the Plus model packing a 4,900 mAh cell.





Samsung Galaxy S25 family



Back to the camera: while the ultrawide sensor is expected to remain a 12-megapixel unit, the main 50MP shooter could be the ISOCELL S5KGNG, whereas the 3x telephoto lens will receive a slight jump from a 10MP to 12MP ISOCELL S5K3LD sensor, which is expected to result in better image quality from the optical zoom. Furthermore, recent firmware analysis suggests the introduction of Samsung’s Advanced Professional Video (APV) codec to the non-Ultra models, enabling 4K/60 video recording on both the front and rear cameras, which is the South Korean company's answer to Apple's ProRes .



