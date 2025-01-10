CATEGORIES
Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Breaks Cover In Benchmark Leak

by Aaron LeongFriday, January 10, 2025, 10:05 AM EDT
A Geekbench 6 listing has popped up purportedly belonging to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim and with it confirming that it'll pack Qualcomm's much ballyhooed Snapdragon 8 Elite. The multi-core score however (assuming it's legit) gives pause to whether the Snapdragon chip is slightly underclocked in this application or merely a fluke. The S25 Slim is expected to drop in the Summer of this year.

Credit: Geekbench

Oh Snap(dragon), it seems like the 8 Elite-equipped Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim may be an underperformer in Samsung's slim phone. Based on a supposed Galaxy S25 Slim listing found on Geekbench (under model code "Samsung SM-S937U), the multi-core score of 6945 is quite the weak-sauce showing. Of course, we're potentially talking about a prototype here and could be looking at an outlier score.

For reference, the Geekbench 6 score of a "Samsung SM-S9380"—claimed to be the Chinese variant of the Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered Galaxy S25 Ultra—netted 9,793 (single-core 3,049). Our recent review of another 8 Elite device, the fantastic OnePlus 13, also showed similar numbers with 3,020 (single-core) and 9,253 (multi-core). This of course begs the question: what's going with the Slim? The benchmarking site indicates that the tested phone does indeed have a Snapdragon 8 Elite, but its performance is more in line with the Galaxy S24 Ultra with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip.

That said, assuming Samsung is readying the Slim for a Summer rollout, there's enough time to tweak and improve things. We believe that it's unlikely the Slim will be announced during the January 22 Galaxy Unpacked event, but will instead drop during Samsung's second Unpacked of the year, typically in Summer. The company may sneak the slimmed down S25 in the presentation, but the spotlight in January will be on the mainstream S25 lineup, Galaxy AI, and the XR glasses.

When it goes on sale, the S25 Slim will be a stark departure against its S-series siblings, mainly for the thin profile, reportedly between 6-7 mm. Apple is readying a similar form factor with the iPhone 17 Air, so it's good to see Samsung taking charge on the Android front. Depending on slim the design ends up being, the above score could be an indication of a thermal constraint.

Not much else is known of the Slim aside from the Snapdragon chipset and 12GB RAM (for even the base model). Some are saying that the phone won't skimp on the camera hardware, although we can expect battery capacity to likely take a major hit due to the thinner profile.

Photo credit: OnLeaks via AndroidHeadlines
Tags:  Samsung, geekbench, snapdragon 8 elite, galaxy s25 slim
