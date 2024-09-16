Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Spec Leak Puts iPhone 16 Pro On Notice
According to reliable tipster Ice Universe, the next Samsung S25 Ultra could see a few notable gains on the outside as well as the inside. First up, the upcoming phone is expected to go on a major diet. Dimensions all around are thought to be 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2 millimeters, compared to 162.3 x 79.0 x 8.6 mm on the S24 Ultra. Most notable is the weight: the S25 Ultra will come in 219 grams, versus 233 g of the previous gen. In the bigger scheme of things, these numbers could make the Galaxy S25 Ultra lighter and thinner than the iPhone 16 Pro Max.
Galaxy S20 Ultra body size: 166.9 x 76.0 x 8.8 mm— ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) September 7, 2024
Galaxy S21 Ultra body size: 165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9 mm
Galaxy S22 Ultra body size: 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm
Galaxy S23 Ultra body size: 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9 mm
Galaxy S24 Ultra body size: 162.3 x 79.0 x 8.6 mm
Galaxy S25 Ultra body size:…
Another area where thin is in could be with the display bezels. While it's unlikely that the S25 Ultra will have edge-to-edge display, Ice Universe thinks that it will have the “smallest symmetrical bezels in the history of smartphones.” Furthermore, the entire phone could be going the route of iPhones and the recent Pixel 9 Pro, i.e. flat edges for a more compact, pocketable look.
In another leak, the new phone could see an upgraded ultrawide camera sensor, trumping the iPhone 16 Pro Max in the process. The report says that a 50 megapixel unit with a brighter f/1.9 might replace the current 12 MP f/2.2 unit. In theory, the larger aperture means the sensor will benefit from up to 34 percent more captured light, thus when combined with the more information from the larger sensor, should lead to improved low-light (plus macro) image quality. Potentially, Samsung could also leverage the enhanced sensor for UHD video capture and improving HDR results.
Samsung is expected to tack on the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, probably the overclocked leading version of the chipset. Despite its more compact dimensions, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is thought to retain the same 5,000 mAh battery and 45W wired charging speed as well. At this point in 2024, we need to be seeing super fast charging speeds like that of OnePlus and Motorola.
Photo credit: OnLeaks/Androidheadline via X