Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price Leaks And It's A Pleasant Surprise





A couple of reliable tips over the past few days have purportedly revealed the weight and price range of the skinny Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge . At 162 grams, the phone is indeed light, and at a price below the S25 Ultra ($1k thereabouts), the upcoming phone could make for a compelling buy for some. However, in order to achieve the 5.84-millimeter thickness/thinness, the Edge might have a major Achilles heel in terms of battery endurance.

Report: The Galaxy S25 Edge price has been finalized.



In Korea, the 256GB model is priced at KRW 1,500,000 ($1030), and the 512GB model at KRW 1,630,000 ($1120).



The S25 Edge is expected to be released in May after its first unveiling in April. Samsung is said to begin supply… — Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve) March 10, 2025

Prolific leaker and industry insider Jukanlosreve stated today (via X) that the price of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has been confirmed. (The analyst quoted South Korean news outlet Financial News as the source.) When it goes on sale in Korea next month, the 256GB version will be around $1,030 in US currency when converting from Korean won (1,500,000 KRW), while the 512GB model will be approximately $1,120. Not exactly the best deal, but for Samsung buyers who crave the thin form factor and not minding the merely flagship-ish specs, the Edge 25 would presently be the best bet (for Android, anyway).







Another tip alleges how the Edge is expected to measure only 5.84mm thick at its thinnest point versus 7.2mm (S25), 7.3mm (S25 Plus), and 8.2mm (S25 Ultra). Cutting such a svelte line also nets a weight of 162g—much lighter than the 218g of the Ultra. However, certain key aspects of the device have to be cut or downsized in order to prioritize the thinness.





For one, the cameras are going to be a double sensor affair, thus will be outgunned by the all the other S25s. Even though it will sport a massive 200-megapixel main shooter and 50MP ultrawide, it will miss out on niceties like dedicated telescopic and periscope lenses. This might be a deal breaker for some.









However, perhaps the biggest detractor could be the battery. While it's not 100% confirmed, the S25 Edge is believed to be a 3,900mAh unit. If true, that puts it below the regular S25 and even the Flip 6. For reference, the S25 Plus and S25 Ultra get 4,900mAh and 5,000mAh respectively. Even taking into the powerful yet efficient Snapdragon 8 Elite processor , the Edge may net markedly lower screen-on-times, especially if heat dissipation becomes an issue. That said, it IS possible that Samsung may surprise us all with a higher capacity silicon-carbon cell, although we truly believe that Samsung will never pull something like that without at least doing the same for the Ultra.





Samsung will announce the Galaxy Edge in April and orders opening up in May.