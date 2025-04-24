CATEGORIES
home News

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: When It Will Launch And What To Expect

by Aaron LeongThursday, April 24, 2025, 10:09 AM EDT
hero galaxy s25 edge
While not as world-changing as the ongoing tariff wars, the skinny smartphone scuffle between iPhones and Androids is just about to kick off. A Korean news report alleges that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will be announced at a Galaxy Unpacked event on May 13. The device will initially be available in South Korea, the United States, and China with pricing, as we previously reported, sitting somewhere between the Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Samsung is hoping to a get a head start on the (potential) super-slim phone craze by holding an official reveal of the Galaxy S25 Edge next month. According to South Korean news outlet FN News, the announcement will fall on May 13, so mark your calendars, folks. The report also states that preorders will open from May 14 to May 20 with availability limited to South Korean, Chinese, and U.S. markets. For what it's worth, May 23 is expected to be the commercial debut.

When launched, the S25 Edge will become the fourth and thinnest member of the S25 series, sporting a 6.4-millimeter thickness (some even say 5.8mm), 6.7-inch AMOLED panel, Snapdragon Elite 8 SoC with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage, and a 200-megapixel main camera paired with a 12MP ultra-wide. Pricing is thought to slot between the Galaxy S25 Plus (7.3mm thick, 50MP main cam) and S25 Ultra (8.2mm thick, 200MP main cam).

Furthermore, other reports have pegged battery capacity at around 3,900 mAh with 25-watt wired charging, which in either case, could end up being this phone's Achilles' heel. The Edge would've been the perfect platform for Samsung to showcase its own take on compact/hi-cap silicon-carbon batteries, but this first generation Air soldiers on with paltry charging speeds and endurance.

iphone 17 air1
Apple iPhone 17 Air dummy unit (Credit: Majin Bu via X)

At this point, there's no way in gauging how responsive buyers will be to thin phones. Based on current accounts, Apple's iPhone 17 Air might have an immediate leg up in terms of pricing. And based on conversion rate, the Edge could start at $1,200, while the iPhone 17 Air might start as low as $900. That's not all, even with its thinnest estimate, the Edge will "pale" in light of the iPhone's 5.5mm profile.
Tags:  Samsung, iphone-17-air, galaxy-s25-edge
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment