Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: When It Will Launch And What To Expect





While not as world-changing as the ongoing tariff wars, the skinny smartphone scuffle between iPhones and Androids is just about to kick off. A Korean news report alleges that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will be announced at a Galaxy Unpacked event on May 13. The device will initially be available in South Korea, the United States, and China with pricing, as we previously reported , sitting somewhere between the Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra.





Samsung is hoping to a get a head start on the (potential) super-slim phone craze by holding an official reveal of the Galaxy S25 Edge next month. According to South Korean news outlet FN News, the announcement will fall on May 13, so mark your calendars, folks. The report also states that preorders will open from May 14 to May 20 with availability limited to South Korean, Chinese, and U.S. markets. For what it's worth, May 23 is expected to be the commercial debut.





When launched , the S25 Edge will become the fourth and thinnest member of the S25 series, sporting a 6.4-millimeter thickness (some even say 5.8mm), 6.7-inch AMOLED panel, Snapdragon Elite 8 SoC with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage, and a 200-megapixel main camera paired with a 12MP ultra-wide. Pricing is thought to slot between the Galaxy S25 Plus (7.3mm thick, 50MP main cam) and S25 Ultra (8.2mm thick, 200MP main cam).





Furthermore, other reports have pegged battery capacity at around 3,900 mAh with 25-watt wired charging, which in either case, could end up being this phone's Achilles' heel. The Edge would've been the perfect platform for Samsung to showcase its own take on compact/hi-cap silicon-carbon batteries, but this first generation Air soldiers on with paltry charging speeds and endurance.





