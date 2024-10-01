Galaxy S24 FE Preorders Are Live With Other Great Samsung Galaxy Deals





Samsung recently unveiled a few new hardware devices , one of which includes the Galaxy S24 Fan Edition (FE), which is now official and available to preorder in several colorways—graphite, gray, blue, and mint (light green). Additionally, Samsung announced some bonus offers for those who decide to pounce on a preorder ahead of the handset's release tomorrow.





We'll get to to the offers in a moment, but first let's recap the key specs. The Galaxy S24 FE looks strikingly similar to the Galaxy S24+ , in large part because it's equipped with the same-size display at 6.7 inches. Where the display differs, however, is with the Dynamic AMOLED 2x screen being of the LTPS variety rather than LTPO, and 1080p (and 120Hz) instead of 1440p. It also has a lower brightness rating at 1,900 nits versus 2,600 nits, though that's still bright.





It's powered by Samsung's Exynos 2400e processor, 8GB of RAM, and storage options consisting of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. For taking photos, there's a 10MP shooter on the front, and a triple-camera arrangement on the pack consisting of a 50MP wide-angle lens, 8MP telephoto lens, and 12MP ultrawide lens, with LED flash and HDR support.





Samsung is accepting preorders on the 128GB and 256GB models priced at $649.99 and $709.99, respectively. For whatever reason, the 512GB model is not yet showing up on its webstore. As is typically case, there are various carrier deals to explore via AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.









Other promos Samsung is offering includes...