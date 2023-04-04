Scorching Hot Samsung Galaxy S23 Deals Bring Killer Discounts Up To $200 Off





Looking for a flagship smartphone upgrade? You're in luck assuming you're on Team Android. As we often do, we've scoured the web for bargains on the hottest tech and right now you can score a Samsung Galaxy S23 handset for up to $200 off MSRP. The best part is there are no hoops to jump through, just straight-up discounts on one of the best Android phone families on the market.





Galaxy S23 Ultra with 512GB of storage for $1,179.99 on Amazon, or the 256GB model for $999.99. Neither of those are cheap, of course, but the discounted pricing on both models represents an enticing $200 savings over the regular price. These are unlocked models, too. Starting at the top of the Galaxy 23 totem pole, you can score aof storage for, or thefor. Neither of those are cheap, of course, but the discounted pricing on both models represents an enticing $200 savings over the regular price. These are unlocked models, too.





You can check out our Galaxy S23 Ultra review for our full impressions and a bunch of benchmarks. Short and to the point, however, we deemed Samsung's flagship model as a "dominant Android phone" with a stunning display, top-notch cameras, superb performance, and exceptional battery life.





More specifically, it rocks a 6.8-inch QUD+ AMOLED display (3088x1440, 120Hz, HDR10+) powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 12GB of RAM (on the 256GB and above models), and an array of cameras culminating in a 200MP main sensor with optical image stabilization.









Galaxy S23+ with 256GB for $849.99 at Amazon (15% off), or the 512GB model for $969.99 (13% off). Both storage options are currently $150 off the regular price. If you're not looking to spend upwards of a grand but still want flagship performance, you can grab thefor(15% off), or thefor. Both storage options are currently $150 off the regular price.





The Galaxy S23+ is comparable to the Ultra with a few minor differences, such as a 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, 8GB of RAM across the board, and a downgraded camera arrangement. However, it's still a capable shooter with a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and 10MP telephoto lens.





Additionally, the Galaxy S23+ is powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. It also features the same Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, USB-C port, and IP68 rating.

















Galaxy S23 with 128GB of storage for $699.99 on Amazon (13% off) or the 256GB model for $759.99 (12% off). Both are $100 below Samsung's list price. We recommend going with the 256GB model if you can swing it, as the bump in price is relatively fair for double the amount of built-in storage. The cheapest entry into the Galaxy S23 family starts with the standard model (non-Plus and non-Ultra). At present, you can buy theof storage for(13% off) or thefor. Both are $100 below Samsung's list price. We recommend going with the 256GB model if you can swing it, as the bump in price is relatively fair for double the amount of built-in storage.





This one is more compact than its bigger brethren—it sports a 6.1-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with the same 120Hz refresh as the Plus and Ultra models. it also shares the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and the same camera arrangement as the Galaxy S23+.





Other specs include 8GB of RAM and a 3,900 mAh battery (versus 4,700 mAh on the Galaxy S23+ and 5,000 mAh on the Galaxy S23 Ultra). The other notable difference is the charging speed over wired is 25W, as opposed to 45W on the Plus and Ultra variants. Overall, however, it's very much a flagship handset at an attractive price.

