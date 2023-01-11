January Windows Preview Build Bumps WSA To Android 13, Delivers Faster Booting And More
Microsoft has been getting cozy with Android ever since the company ditched its own mobile OS plans. Not only does Microsoft make a line of Android phones, but it has also Android built into Windows itself. Now, the Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) is getting a big update to the latest version of the OS, Android 13. It's only for Windows Insiders right now, but it's only a matter of time before everyone gets the latest and greatest.
All Insider release channels are getting the update to Windows 11 build 2211.40000.11.0. It's more than an update to the Android virtual machine, though. Here's the full changelog from Microsoft.
- Windows Subsystem for Android updated to Android 13
- Improvements in boot performance
- Improvements to mouse click input
- Improvements in clipboard stability
- Improvements to application resizing
- Reliability improvements to media files opening in Windows
- Jumplist entries for applications supporting app shortcuts
Insiders can also expect the new version to boot up to 50% faster, with better detection of mouse clicks. Android app shortcuts are also making an appearance in Windows 11. As previously reported, apps that have shortcuts will show them in taskbar jump lists after the update to Android 13.
The new WSA version will arrive in the main release channel after bug testing has been completed with Insiders. You'll see Android 13 on all Windows 11 machines with sufficiently powerful specs, including 8GB of RAM, an SSD, and at least a Ryzen 3000 or Core 13 8th Gen.