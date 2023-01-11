CATEGORIES
home News

January Windows Preview Build Bumps WSA To Android 13, Delivers Faster Booting And More

by Ryan WhitwamWednesday, January 11, 2023, 01:39 PM EDT
windows android
Microsoft has been getting cozy with Android ever since the company ditched its own mobile OS plans. Not only does Microsoft make a line of Android phones, but it has also Android built into Windows itself. Now, the Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) is getting a big update to the latest version of the OS, Android 13. It's only for Windows Insiders right now, but it's only a matter of time before everyone gets the latest and greatest.

All Insider release channels are getting the update to Windows 11 build 2211.40000.11.0. It's more than an update to the Android virtual machine, though. Here's the full changelog from Microsoft.

  • Windows Subsystem for Android updated to Android 13
  • Improvements in boot performance
  • Improvements to mouse click input
  • Improvements in clipboard stability
  • Improvements to application resizing
  • Reliability improvements to media files opening in Windows
  • Jumplist entries for applications supporting app shortcuts
Android 13 only just debuted on Google's Pixel phones in fall of 2022, and most other Android phones are still waiting on an update. The OS includes features like improved media player notifications and more powerful multitasking, but those changes won't be reflected in WSA. What will matter is API support, which will make apps designed for Android 13 work more reliably. There's also a new command for shutting down the WSA.

amazon windows
The Amazon Appstore is the official source for apps in the WSA.

Insiders can also expect the new version to boot up to 50% faster, with better detection of mouse clicks. Android app shortcuts are also making an appearance in Windows 11. As previously reported, apps that have shortcuts will show them in taskbar jump lists after the update to Android 13.

The new WSA version will arrive in the main release channel after bug testing has been completed with Insiders. You'll see Android 13 on all Windows 11 machines with sufficiently powerful specs, including 8GB of RAM, an SSD, and at least a Ryzen 3000 or Core 13 8th Gen.
Tags:  Android, windows-insiders, windows-11, windows-subsystem-for-android, wsa
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment