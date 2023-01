January Windows Preview Build Bumps WSA To Android 13, Delivers Faster Booting And More

Windows Subsystem for Android updated to Android 13

Improvements in boot performance

Improvements to mouse click input

Improvements in clipboard stability

Improvements to application resizing

Reliability improvements to media files opening in Windows

Jumplist entries for applications supporting app shortcuts

The Amazon Appstore is the official source for apps in the WSA.

Microsoft has been getting cozy with Android ever since the company ditched its own mobile OS plans. Not only does Microsoft make a line of Android phones, but it has also Android built into Windows itself. Now, the Windows Subsystem for Android ( WSA ) is getting a big update to the latest version of the OS, Android 13. It's only for Windows Insiders right now, but it's only a matter of time before everyone gets the latest and greatest.All Insider release channels are getting the update to Windows 11 build 2211.40000.11.0 . It's more than an update to the Android virtual machine, though. Here's the full changelog from Microsoft.Android 13 only just debuted on Google's Pixel phones in fall of 2022, and most other Android phones are still waiting on an update. The OS includes features like improved media player notifications and more powerful multitasking, but those changes won't be reflected in WSA. What will matter is API support, which will make apps designed for Android 13 work more reliably. There's also a new command for shutting down the WSA.Insiders can also expect the new version to boot up to 50% faster, with better detection of mouse clicks. Android app shortcuts are also making an appearance in Windows 11. As previously reported , apps that have shortcuts will show them in taskbar jump lists after the update to Android 13.The new WSA version will arrive in the main release channel after bug testing has been completed with Insiders. You'll see Android 13 on all Windows 11 machines with sufficiently powerful specs, including 8GB of RAM, an SSD, and at least a Ryzen 3000 or Core 13 8th Gen.