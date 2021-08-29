CATEGORIES
by Brandon HillSunday, August 29, 2021, 09:50 AM EDT

It Looks Like Samsung's Long-Awaited Galaxy S21 Fan Edition Could Arrive Soon

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event occurred earlier this month with nary a mention of the rumored Galaxy S21 Fan Edition (FE). However, the smartphone has been talked up for months, and we've seen plenty of renders and even official marketing materials for the smartphone.

A new leak from Max Weinbach claims that the Galaxy S21 FE could be right around the corner. Weinbach posted an image of what looks to be a retail store display for Samsung smartphones. You would see this kiosk in the smartphone section of, say, an AT&T/Verizon store or inside a Best Buy. The exhibit features Galaxy S21 5G and S21 FE 5G branding, which is a key clue that a release is imminent.

If that wasn't enough, the Samsung France website recently mentioned that the Galaxy S21 FE would come with a free 4-month subscription to YouTube Premium. And in another Samsung leak, its official Instagram page posted an image of the Galaxy S21 FE but quickly removed it after it garnered a bit too much attention from the press.

And to round things up, a tip from Twitter leaker Mauri QHD alleges that the smartphone could be announced on September 8th. Given that the Galaxy S21 FE isn't a blockbuster release from Samsung like the Galaxy Z Fold 3, we'd imagine that we'll simply get a press release, official renders of the device, and information concerning an on-sale date.

At this point, the Galaxy S21 FE is rumored to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, 6.4-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, and triple rear cameras. However, given that the Galaxy S21 FE will use a plastic body to save costs, we still are curious to see how Samsung will further trim costs and differentiate the device from the existing Galaxy S21.

