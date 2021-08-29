It Looks Like Samsung's Long-Awaited Galaxy S21 Fan Edition Could Arrive Soon





Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event occurred earlier this month with nary a mention of the rumored Galaxy S21 Fan Edition (FE) . However, the smartphone has been talked up for months, and we've seen plenty of renders and even official marketing materials for the smartphone.

A new leak from Max Weinbach claims that the Galaxy S21 FE could be right around the corner. Weinbach posted an image of what looks to be a retail store display for Samsung smartphones. You would see this kiosk in the smartphone section of, say, an AT&T/Verizon store or inside a Best Buy. The exhibit features Galaxy S21 5G and S21 FE 5G branding, which is a key clue that a release is imminent.





If that wasn't enough, the Samsung France website recently mentioned that the Galaxy S21 FE would come with a free 4-month subscription to YouTube Premium. And in another Samsung leak, its official Instagram page posted an image of the Galaxy S21 FE but quickly removed it after it garnered a bit too much attention from the press.





And to round things up, a tip from Twitter leaker Mauri QHD alleges that the smartphone could be announced on September 8th. Given that the Galaxy S21 FE isn't a blockbuster release from Samsung like the Galaxy Z Fold 3, we'd imagine that we'll simply get a press release, official renders of the device, and information concerning an on-sale date.

At this point, the Galaxy S21 FE is rumored to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, 6.4-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, and triple rear cameras. However, given that the Galaxy S21 FE will use a plastic body to save costs, we still are curious to see how Samsung will further trim costs and differentiate the device from the existing Galaxy S21.