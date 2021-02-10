CATEGORIES
Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Wireless ANC Earbuds Drop To New Lows With These Hot Deals

On Monday, we brought you news of some very enticing deals on Samsung's new Galaxy S21 family. Amazon took $100 off the already attractively priced Galaxy S21, which brought its starting price to just $699. Likewise, both the Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra are available for $200 off, taking them to $799 and $999 respectively.

However, Amazon is now extending its discount spree to the Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earbuds, which were announced alongside the Galaxy S21 family. The Galaxy Buds Pro typically retail for $199, but when purchased with the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ or Galaxy S21 Ultra, you'll get them for just $100.

galaxy s21 banner

First, you'll want to add either of these three devices to your cart:

Next, add the Galaxy Buds Pro (in whichever color you prefer) to your cart:

When you go through to the final checkout page, the "$100 off Buds Pro" promotional credit is automatically applied with both items added to your cart.

galaxy buds pro kv

If you already have a Galaxy S21, or just simply want to pair the Galaxy Buds Pro with your existing smartphone, Amazon subsidiary Woot.com is also offering a pretty hot deal. While it's not nearly as generous as the Amazon offer, you can get the Galaxy Buds Pro by themselves for just $169.99 with free shipping. That represents a $30 discount off the normal price. Like the Amazon deal, you'll also be able to get the wireless earbuds in Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, or Phantom Violet.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro feature active noise cancellation and Dolby Head Tracking technology (for 3D audio) along with a Voice Pickup Unit to help reduce background noise. The Galaxy Buds Pro also come with a charging case that can be recharged via USB-C or wirelessly.

