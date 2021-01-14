Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Premium Wireless Earbuds Arrive With ANC And 3D Audio





While the new Galaxy S21 family was the star of Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event this morning, there was another accessory announced that will pair nicely with the new smartphones. We're talking of course about the Galaxy Buds Pro. Like the Galaxy S21/S21+/S21 Ultra , the Galaxy Buds Pro leaked frequently prior to their official debut.

The Galaxy Buds Pro are Samsung's most advanced wireless earbuds to-date, and will be going head-to-head against Apple's popular AirPods Pro. As you might imagine, Samsung has placed a heavy emphasis on audio quality with the Galaxy Buds Pro, and has incorporated a 11mm woofer (for deeper base reproduction) along with a 6.5mm tweeter (for enhanced treble). Samsung is claiming that the wireless earbuds provide its "best audio experience yet", but we'll have to wait until we get them in our ears before we can verify those claims.

In addition to providing a superior listening experience for your movies and music, Samsung has incorporated three microphones along with it calls a Voice Pickup Unit (VPU). This helps to reduce background noise when you're trying to focus on your tunes, and Wind Shield technology blocks out audio interference on blustery days.

Perhaps more importantly, these are the first wireless earbuds from Samsung to feature active noise cancellation (ANC). ANC further helps to remove distractions from background noise, and Samsung claims that its implementation can reduce background noise by up to 99 percent. And if you're jogging through a busy city center, the Ambient Sound mode allows you to filter in sounds (i.e., crosswalk signals, car horns, etc.) so that you can more safely navigate your surroundings.





The earbuds use sophisticated AI to determine when you're talking, and will automatically turn down the volume on your tunes. Samsung is also leveraging Dolby Head Tracking technology to enable 3D audio, which is similar in concept to Spatial Audio on the AirPods Pro.

The Galaxy Buds Pro come with their own wireless charging case, which can provide up to an additional 20 hours of battery life. The earbuds themselves are can last up to 8 hours, or 5 hours with ANC enabled. The wireless earbuds will be available in Phantom Black, Phantom Silver and Phantom Violet with a matching wireless charging case for $199.99. They are currently available for preorder, and will ship tomorrow. For those that are also preordering a Galaxy S21 device, this might be a good use of the up to $200 that you'll receive in Samsung Credit.