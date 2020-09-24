Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Gets Early $100 Discount Making It A Screaming 5G Bargain





Yesterday, Samsung officially announced the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE), which offers compelling specs at an attractive $699 price point. However, just a day after the phone was announced, retailers are already piling on the discounts, which makes an already attractive phone even tastier for those wanting flagship Android performance.

Both Amazon and Best Buy currently have the Galaxy S20 FE available for preorder, unlocked, for just $599. That represents a $100 discount off yesterday’s announced MSRP. So you’re getting a flagship-worthy smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with 5G for not much more than a nice mid-range Android smartphone.





For instance, the mid-range Google Pixel 4a (5G) is going to be released later this month with a price tag of $499, but it will come with the Snapdragon 765G. Google’s “flagship” Pixel 5 is rumored to be priced at $599 or higher, but it will also come with a Snapdragon 765G SoC onboard and specs that put it at a distinct disadvantage to the Galaxy S20 FE.

Speaking of specs, the Galaxy S20 FE includes 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, a microSD slot for expansion, in-display fingerprint reader, 4,500 mAh battery, and wireless charging. One of its best features, however, is likely its 6.5-inch Super AMOLED FHD display which features a fast 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung also isn’t skimping on the cameras, at it features a single 32MP selfie camera up front along with three rear cameras (12MP ultra-wide, 12MP wide-angle, and 8MP telephoto).

Amazon is selling the Galaxy S20 FE in all available colors -- Cloud Red, Cloud Orange, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy and Cloud White -- at the same $599 price. Best Buy only has the Galaxy S20 FE available in Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy, Cloud Red, and Cloud Lavender. However, Best Buy allows you to get the phone for $549.99 if you activate with AT&T or Verizon. You can even get it for a low $499 if you activate with Sprint/T-Mobile.