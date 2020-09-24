Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Gets Early $100 Discount Making It A Screaming 5G Bargain
Both Amazon and Best Buy currently have the Galaxy S20 FE available for preorder, unlocked, for just $599. That represents a $100 discount off yesterday’s announced MSRP. So you’re getting a flagship-worthy smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with 5G for not much more than a nice mid-range Android smartphone.
- Samsung - Galaxy S20 FE 5G 128GB (Unlocked) @ Amazon
- Samsung - Galaxy S20 FE 5G 128GB (Unlocked) @ Best Buy
Speaking of specs, the Galaxy S20 FE includes 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, a microSD slot for expansion, in-display fingerprint reader, 4,500 mAh battery, and wireless charging. One of its best features, however, is likely its 6.5-inch Super AMOLED FHD display which features a fast 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung also isn’t skimping on the cameras, at it features a single 32MP selfie camera up front along with three rear cameras (12MP ultra-wide, 12MP wide-angle, and 8MP telephoto).
Amazon is selling the Galaxy S20 FE in all available colors -- Cloud Red, Cloud Orange, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy and Cloud White -- at the same $599 price. Best Buy only has the Galaxy S20 FE available in Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy, Cloud Red, and Cloud Lavender. However, Best Buy allows you to get the phone for $549.99 if you activate with AT&T or Verizon. You can even get it for a low $499 if you activate with Sprint/T-Mobile.