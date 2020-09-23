CATEGORIES
by Brandon HillWednesday, September 23, 2020, 11:35 AM EDT

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Gets Official With SD865 Flagship Goodness And Low $699 Price

After months of leaks, the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE) is now official. Samsung announced the smartphone this morning, and it brings over many of the flagship features that originally debuted in the mainline Galaxy S20 family to a lower price point.

At the heart of the Galaxy S20 FE is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, and not the newer Snapdragon 865+ for obvious reasons (namely cost). You’ll get a respectable 6GB of RAM onboard along with 128GB of internal storage and expandable storage via a microSD slot.

When it comes to the display, Samsung is giving customers a 6.5-inch QHD+ panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, which is great considering the price. That’s something that the company didn’t even manage with the Galaxy Note 20, so it’s interesting to see it here. For better or worse depending on your preferences, the display is completely flat and doesn’t curve along the sides.

There’s a hole punch cutout in the display that houses the 32MP selfie camera, and there are three cameras on the back: 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP wide-angle, and 8MP telephoto. You’ll get 3x optical zoom along with 30x Space Zoom. Rounding things out are a 4,500 mAh battery, wireless charging, and IP68 water resistance. Finally, the Galaxy S20 FE will available in six different colors: Cloud Red, Cloud Orange, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy and Cloud White.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will be available starting October 2nd from AT&T and T-Mobile for a low $699. These versions will only include sub-6GHz 5G connectivity, as neither network has made a big play with mmWave. If you want to connect to Verizon's 5G wireless network, there will also be a version available with mmWave hardware. However, you'll also pay a heftier price of $749.


