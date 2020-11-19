CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillThursday, November 19, 2020, 11:57 AM EDT

Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE With SD865 And 5G Falls To Incredibly Low $549 For A Limited Time

galaxy s20 fe
Black Friday isn't even here yet, but we've already seen some pretty good deals on various electronic devices including smartphone (like yesterday's OnePlus deals). However, today we have a stellar deal on one of Samsung's popular new releases: the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE).

The smartphone has an MSRP of $699, and has gone on sale for as little as $599 during the past month. However, today's deal sees the smartphone discounted by $150 from its regular price. That takes the smartphone down to a low $549. That pricing [via Amazon] extends to all available colors including Cloud Green, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Navy, Cloud Orange, Cloud Red, and Cloud White.

Galaxy S20 FE Cloud Navy Hands On

Even better is the fact that this $549 pricing is available not only from Amazon, but also from Best Buy and B&H Photo. However, both Best Buy and B&H Photo have more limited colors available, so keep that in mind if you had one particular color in mind for your new Galaxy S20 FE.

The Galaxy S20 FE features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC along with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage and expandable storage via a microSD slot. The smartphone includes a 6.5-inch FHD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and the display is completely flat (which is a boon for some users that hate curved edges). You'll also find a hole punch cutout in the display that houses the 32MP selfie camera.

There are three cameras on the back: 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP wide-angle, and 8MP telephoto (you'll also 3x optical zoom along with 30x Space Zoom). Runtime are respectable thanks to a relatively large 4,500 mAh battery, which is supported by wireless charging. $549 for flagship-caliber hardware, a 120Hz display and 5G connectivity sounds like a great bargain to us, so strike while the iron is hot if you’re in the market.


Tags:  deals, (krx:005930), samung, galaxy s20 fe

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Graphics Card
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
Radeon RX 6000
Big Navi Other
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms