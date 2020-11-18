CATEGORIES
by Brandon HillWednesday, November 18, 2020, 11:05 AM EDT

Score A OnePlus 8T For $120 Off, Plus Get OnePlus Buds Or Bullets Wireless Z For Just $1

OnePlus 8T 18
We've got some great deals for you today if you're looking to purchase a new smartphone and some accompanying accessories. We reviewed the OnePlus 8T last month and found it to be a competent smartphone desperately in need of a price cut. Well, that's just what B&H Photo has in store today for the smartphone.

The OnePlus 8T has an MSRP or $749, but B&H Photo is lopping $120 off that price, taking it down to a much more palatable $629. At that price, the OnePlus 8T is definitely more competitive with the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, which has an MSRP of $699, but regularly goes on sale for $599. 

While this is a good price, it's not quite as good as the deal from earlier this month from OnePlus that gave you two OnePlus 8T smartphones for $1,123. However, if you only need one phone, this is about as good a deal as you're probably going to see for a while. 

OnePlus 8T 10
OnePlus 8T $629 @ B&H Photo

But that's not all; OnePlus is featuring its own pre-Black Friday sale. The company is offering last year's OnePlus 7T for just $349. While it no longer offers "flagship" caliber specs for 2020, you still get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, a 6.66-inch 90HZ display and a 3,800 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T support. 

oneplus 7t front and back
OnePlus 7T $349 @ OnePlus

Finally, in what will likely be an immediate sell-out, OnePlus is offering alternating opportunities to purchase the OnePlus Buds or Bullets Wireless Z for just $1. The first round starts at 11am ET for the OnePlus Buds, with the second round going to the Bullet Wireless Z at 12pm ET. The deal alternates until the last [fourth] round for the Bullets Wireless Z at 2pm ET.

OnePlus Buds 02
OnePlus Buds and OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z $1 @ OnePlus


