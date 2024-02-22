Samsung Galaxy Ring Leak: Health Tracking, Payments, and More Coming in July
Samsung teased the Galaxy Ring at Unpacked 2024 in January, and now the company has confirmed more details about its inaugural wearable health tracker. It will be able to monitor blood flow, ECG, make contactless payments, and is expected to be available this July.
Wearable tech is getting serious, smaller, and more diverse by the day. A growing trend is ring wearables, which could help draw more users to the health-tracking space who didn't particularly prefer donning watches or fitness bands for long periods of time. At least that's what mainstay brands like Samsung, Oura, Withings, and Apple are telling us.
Showing up as a brief flash in the recent Galaxy S24 Unpacked presentation, the Galaxy Ring has so far been shrouded in mystery in terms of specifications, price, and availability. A report has revealed that Samsung is planning on a 2nd-quarter launch, likely at the same Unpacked July event that should reveal the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6.
Moreover, the Galaxy Ring will offer health and sleep tracking abilities, coupled with ECG monitoring and "blood flow measurement" (which either means oxygen saturation, i.e. SpO2 measurements or simply heart rate tracking). There will also be a baked in ability to remotely control other devices plus, NFC to make wireless payments.
According to the report, the device is currently in undergoing prototype production phase and will hit full production stride come second quarter. Although no price has been detailed, the ring will be available in eight sizes. Unlike most watch form factor wearables, sizing is frequently a limiting factor in adoption by people of various ages, build, and gender. Eight ring sizes for the Galaxy Ring is a good start, as it covers the most common ring sizes, although it would be nice to see brands offering half sizes in the future as well.