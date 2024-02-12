FDA Approves A Unique Samsung Galaxy Watch Feature That Could Save Your Life

To utilize the function on Samsung Watches, users need to at least track their sleep twice for more than four hours within a 10-day period. By measuring things like a wearer's SpO2 (blood oxygen) levels as well as how loud they snore throughout the sleep cycle, the Galaxy Watch can ascertain common signs of sleep disorders, such as obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).





This is a great addition and one that we hope catches one with other smartwatch makers. Many of us know at least someone in the family with OSA or OSA-like symptoms. According to the National Sleep Foundation, about 25-percent of men and 10-percent of women in the US suffer from moderate to severe OSA that require some sort of medical intervention, such as a CPAP machine.