CATEGORIES
home News

FDA Approves A Unique Samsung Galaxy Watch Feature That Could Save Your Life

by Aaron LeongMonday, February 12, 2024, 10:36 AM EDT
hero FDA Sleep Apnea Feature main1
Beating Apple to punch, Samsung has scored a win from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by having sleep apnea detection approved for use in compatible Galaxy Watches and phones. This is a a first of its kind feature that, when used correctly, can help users spot early signs of cardiovascular diseases that stem from sleep apnea.

Not long after receiving approval from the South Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, Samsung has gotten a De Novo nod from the FDA to use wearable devices to detect breathing interruptions, becoming the first such device(s) to receive the certification. De Novo in FDA parlance describes a classification for new low- to moderate-risk technology seeking market approval.

Watch6 Classic Advanced Sleep Coaching

Samsung's FDA approval is likely to open up the gates to other companies like Apple, Google, and WIthings that have sought to include similar sleep apnea detection tools in their products. The sleep apnea detection function is set to roll out in South Korea first, with the US following in the third quarter of 2024 via the Samsung Health Monitor app. Of course, it must be stressed that general tech like smartwatches cannot match medical-grade devices and in-person doctor visits to detect or diagnose health disorders like sleep apnea.

To utilize the function on Samsung Watches, users need to at least track their sleep twice for more than four hours within a 10-day period. By measuring things like a wearer's SpO2 (blood oxygen) levels as well as how loud they snore throughout the sleep cycle, the Galaxy Watch can ascertain common signs of sleep disorders, such as obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

This is a great addition and one that we hope catches one with other smartwatch makers. Many of us know at least someone in the family with OSA or OSA-like symptoms. According to the National Sleep Foundation, about 25-percent of men and 10-percent of women in the US suffer from moderate to severe OSA that require some sort of medical intervention, such as a CPAP machine.
Tags:  Samsung, SmartWatch, Apple Watch, galaxy watch, sleep apnea
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment